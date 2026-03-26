US-Iran War: Tehran grants safe passage to India, Pakistan and 3 other friendly nations through 'Strait of Hormuz'

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi clarified that the Strait is not completely closed, contrary to Western media claims. "Many of the shipowners, or the countries that own these vessels, have contacted us and requested that we ensure their safe passage through the strait.

In a significant development, Iran has announced that the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz will remain open for India and other friendly nations amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East. The Strait, a vital waterway through which a fifth of the world's oil is normally shipped, had been under an Iranian chokehold since the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran last month.

Iran's conditions for safe passage

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi clarified that the Strait is not completely closed, contrary to Western media claims. "Many of the shipowners, or the countries that own these vessels, have contacted us and requested that we ensure their safe passage through the strait.

For some of these countries that we consider friendly, or in cases where we have decided to do so for other reasons, our armed forces have provided safe passage," Araghchi said in an interview with Iranian State TV.

Countries granted safe passage

Araghchi mentioned that countries such as China, Russia, Pakistan, Iraq, and India have been granted safe passage through the Strait. "You have seen on the news: China, Russia, Pakistan, Iraq, and India. Two of its ships passed through a few nights ago, and some other countries, and even Bangladesh, I believe.

These are countries that spoke with us and coordinated with us, and this will continue in the future as well, even after the war," he added.

No entry for enemies

However, Araghchi emphasized that vessels linked to countries seen as adversaries or those involved in the ongoing conflict would not be allowed passage. "We are in a state of war. The region is a war zone, and there is no reason to allow the ships of our enemies and their allies to pass through. But it remains open to others," he said.

Ships from the United States, Israel, and certain Gulf nations playing a role in the current crisis will not be given clearance to transit through the Strait.

The conflict has led to a 95% drop in daily shipping of energy through the critical waterways. The channel typically sees around 120 daily transits, but from March 1 to 25, commodities carriers made just 155 crossings, according to analytics firm Kpler. The disruption has caused fuel shortages globally, affecting businesses and industries.