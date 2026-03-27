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US-Iran War: Tehran denies Trump's claim of pausing strike, says 'no request made to halt energy targets

The US and Israel have continued their strikes inside Iran, hitting the southern city of Bandar Abbas and a village on the outskirts of the southern city of Shiraz.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 27, 2026, 08:25 AM IST

US-Iran War: Tehran denies Trump's claim of pausing strike, says 'no request made to halt energy targets
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Iran has denied requesting a pause in US strikes on its energy infrastructure, contradicting US President Donald Trump's claim that talks between the two nations are "going very well". Trump announced on Thursday that his administration would hold off on strikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure for another 10 days, citing a request from the Iranian government.

"As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time. Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

No formal request from Iran

However, mediators involved in the peace efforts have refuted Trump's claim, stating that Iran has not formally requested a pause in strikes. Tehran has also not given a final response to Washington's 15-point proposal aimed at ending the conflict, although Iranian officials have indicated openness to negotiations.

Iran has pushed back against what it describes as "excessive demands", including rejecting talks on its missile programme as a starting point and refusing to commit to permanently ending uranium enrichment.

Escalating tensions

The announcement comes amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran. Trump had earlier threatened to strike Iran's power plants if Tehran refused to open the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for global energy supplies. Iran has launched missile attacks on Israel, striking cities including Tel Aviv and Haifa, while also targeting US bases and Gulf infrastructure.

The US and Israel have continued their strikes inside Iran, hitting the southern city of Bandar Abbas and a village on the outskirts of the southern city of Shiraz.

US proposal and Iranian response

At the centre of the impasse is a US-proposed 15-point framework aimed at ending the conflict. The plan reportedly offers relief from sanctions in exchange for broad concessions from Iran, including restrictions on its nuclear programme, missile capabilities, and regional activities.

Iran has hardened its stance, seeking guarantees against future military action, compensation for damages, and a broader regional framework that could include Lebanon.

Mediators' assessment

Mediators assess that the likelihood of a near-term ceasefire remains low, with both Washington and Tehran holding firm on positions that are largely incompatible. The absence of a formal Iranian request for a pause further underscores the fragile and uncertain nature of current diplomatic efforts

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