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US-Iran War: Seven lies of Donald Trump on Strait of Hormuz? Tehran's Parliament speaker hits out at American president

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf has warned that Tehran will again shut the Strait of Hormuz slamming US President Donald Trump of making “seven false claims in one hour.” Tehran has reiterated its stance on the Strait of Hormuz and threatened to close the route if the US blockade

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 18, 2026, 12:41 PM IST

US-Iran War: Seven lies of Donald Trump on Strait of Hormuz? Tehran's Parliament speaker hits out at American president
US-Iran War: Seven lies of Donald Trump on Strait of Hormuz? Tehran's Parliament speaker hits out at American president
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Despite the opening of Strait of Hormuz and ongoing US-Iran peace talks, uncertainty and clashes do not seem to end. Now, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf has warned that Tehran will again shut the Strait of Hormuz slamming US President Donald Trump of making “seven false claims in one hour.”  Tehran has reiterated its stance on the Strait of Hormuz and threatened to close the route if the US blockade continues.   

He criticised recent remarks by US President Donald Trump on X and rejected Washington's claims regarding ongoing developments. Qalibaf said that Trump made “seven claims in one hour,” all of which were “false.” “They did not win the war with these lies, and they will certainly not get anywhere in negotiations either. With the continuation of the blockade, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open,” he further wrote. 

The remarks were made simultaneously with Donald Trump’s speech at an event in Arizona on Friday evening. While threatening to close the Strait of Hormuz, Qalibaf, in a series of X post,criticised the US President of not keeping his promises and continuing the blockade.  

Reiterating Iran’s position on maritime control, Ghalibaf said, “- Passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be conducted based on the ‘designated route’ and with ‘Iranian authorization.’ - Whether the Strait is open or closed and the regulations governing it will be determined by the field, not by social media. “He further accused the US of information warfare, stating, “- Media warfare and engineering public opinion are an important part of war, and the Iranian nation is not affected by these tricks.” 

What is the current state of Strait of Hormuz? 

Iran has declared the strait “completely open” for commercial vessels after a ceasefire linked to the wider regional conflict. But this development comes with many restrictions like passage of ships through Iranian-designated routes, approval from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) and restrictions on military vessels.  

Also, the Ship traffic in Hormuz is very much below the normal levels. Though Donald Trump has said that Iran, with the help of US, is working to remove or has removed sea mines and with insurance and safety concerns the movement has not been at normal pace.  

The paradox in the comments and stances of the US and Iran have also made the situation tensed.  

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