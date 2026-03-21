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US-Iran War reaches Indian Ocean, Tehran attacks Diego Garcia, what next?

The Iran-US conflict has expanded into the Indian Ocean with Iran firing missiles at the US-UK base in Diego Garcia. Earlier, a US submarine sank the Iranian warship IRIS Dena.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 21, 2026, 10:42 AM IST

US-Iran War reaches Indian Ocean, Tehran attacks Diego Garcia, what next?
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The ongoing war between Iran and United States has expanded into the Indian Ocean, following two separate and significant military engagements. The latest developments signal a widening of the conflict beyond the Middle East, raising concerns about regional and global security.

Missile Strikes Target Diego Garcia

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal citing US officials, Iran launched two ballistic missiles toward the joint US-UK military base at Diego Garcia in the Chagos Islands. Neither missile successfully hit its target. One failed during flight, while the other was reportedly intercepted by a US warship, though details of its destruction remain unclear.

The base lies approximately 4,000 km from Iranian territory, a distance that represents a significant increase in Tehran’s strike capability. If verified, this range could potentially allow Iran to target military bases in Europe, marking a strategic escalation.

Previous Indian Ocean Engagements

This incident follows an earlier confrontation in the Indian Ocean, in which a US submarine sank the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena south of Sri Lanka, killing over 85 personnel. The warship was returning from MILAN 2026, a multinational naval exercise hosted by India. The Pentagon has stated that neutralising Iran’s naval forces is a primary objective of its campaign, which began on February 28.

Strategic Significance of Diego Garcia

The Diego Garcia base has historically served as a staging area for US bombing operations in Afghanistan and Iraq. Currently, it is one of two British facilities used by the US for defensive operations against Iran. The base’s strategic location in the Central Indian Ocean makes it a critical hub for projecting military power across Asia, the Middle East, and beyond.

While Britain has agreed to return sovereignty over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, it retains a lease on Diego Garcia. Donald Trump has publicly opposed this handover, emphasising the base’s ongoing importance for US military operations.

Implications of the Escalation

The missile strikes highlight a geographic and strategic escalation in the Iran-US conflict, sending a clear message to Western powers. Experts warn that this expansion into the Indian Ocean could increase tensions for shipping lanes, regional security, and global military engagement, as the war continues to extend far beyond its original theatre.

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