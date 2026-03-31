US-Iran war: President Donald Trump warns UK, others to 'buy own oil' from Strait of Hormuz or US amid conflict in Middle East

US President Donald trump has warned the United Kingdoms and other allies who have been facing jet fuel disruption that either they should buy from the US or get their own oil from the Strait of Hormuz. His comments came as many countries denied to intervene in the ongoing conflict.

Amid US-Iran war, US President Donald trump has warned the United Kingdoms and other allies on Tuesday who have been facing jet fuel disruption that either they should buy from the US or get their own oil from the Strait of Hormuz. His comments came as many countries denied intervention in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Donald Trump has criticised the countries who did not come in support of the US ​in ⁠its coordinated strikes against ‌Iran and are now unable to ⁠get ⁠jet fuel. He has given them two options: Either to ⁠buy ‌American ​oil or go to the Strait of Hormuz and “just take it.” In a Truth Social post, the American President pointed out UK and other allies who did not help the US in the ongoing West Asia conflict and wrote, “You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the USA won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us.”

"All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the US, we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT," he wrote in his post.

Directly addressing those countries who have been effected by the lack of jet fuel and oil crisis in general, Trump advised them to show more resolve and secure access to the Strait of Hormuz on their own without US' help as it will no longer aid them like it did in the past. Further pushing the countries to fight for opening the strait, President Trump claimed that Iran has been majorly weakened, and that the most difficult phase was over and called on affected countries to act to secure their own oil supplies.

Donald Trump shows sign to end Iran war

Trump has been considering ending the US military campaign in Iran, even if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, reported The Wall Street Journal. He indicated to aides that he is prepared to wind down military operations against Iran within a four-to-six-week timeline, even if the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed. This decision would likely extend Tehran's control over the vital waterway, shifting the focus to diplomatic efforts to reopen it. Trump has expressed willingness to wind down hostilities, having achieved key objectives like weakening Iran's navy and missile capabilities.