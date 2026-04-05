US-Iran War: President Donald Trump says Iran top military leaders 'terminated', shares video footage after 48-hours ultimatum to Tehran; watch

US president Donald Trump claimed that Iran’s top military leaders had been “terminated” after what he described ‘massive strike’ by US in Tehran, sharing video footage showing explosions in the city.

US president Donald Trump claimed that Iran’s top military leaders had been “terminated” after what he described ‘massive strike’ by US in Tehran, sharing video footage showing explosions in the city.

On his Truth social, he shared a 1 minute 7 second video and wrote, “Many of Iran’s Military Leaders, who have led them poorly and unwisely, are terminated, along with much else, with this massive strike in Tehran! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

What was in the video?

In a video shared by Donald Trump, there were explosions shown lighting up a city's skyline at night. The city where the military action took place, was specified. No further details were shared on the video. This comes as US and Iran war enters its second month, and Donald Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran to ‘reach a deal’ and for fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz warning that failure to do so would rain hell on the US.

Donald Trump's 48-hours ultimatum to Iran

President Donald Trump on Saturday issued an ultimatum to Iran, saying the country has 48 hours to make a deal or reopen the Strait of Hormuz "before all hell will rain down on them". He wrote, "Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out-48 hours before all Hell will rain down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP," his post read. On March 26, Trump had stated that he was extending a pause on strikes targeting Iran's energy infrastructure for an additional 10 days as part of the diplomatic talks between the two sides. In a post on Truth Social, the US leader had claimed that the announcement came as per a "request" from the Iranian government and further stated that the negotiations with Tehran were "going very well".