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US-Iran War: Pentagon suffers more reverses, loses fighter jet A-10 after F-35s

A US A-10 aircraft crashed near the Strait of Hormuz, with the pilot rescued, amid disputed claims by Iran.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 04, 2026, 07:38 AM IST

US-Iran War: Pentagon suffers more reverses, loses fighter jet A-10 after F-35s
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A US Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft crashed near the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, marking the second American combat aircraft loss in the region within a short span. According to reports citing US officials, the single pilot onboard was successfully rescued. Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the crash or the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Conflicting narratives have emerged around the event. Iranian state media claimed that its air defence systems were responsible for bringing down the aircraft in southern waters. However, US officials have not confirmed this assertion, leaving the exact reason for the crash uncertain.

Earlier F-15E Crash Raises Concerns

The A-10 incident follows closely on the heels of another serious episode involving a US F-15E Strike Eagle that went down over Iran. Of the two crew members onboard, one has been rescued, while the status of the second remains unclear. Some reports suggest the missing crew member may be in Iranian custody, while others indicate that search operations are still ongoing.

These back-to-back incidents have intensified concerns about the safety of US forces operating in the region and the growing risks tied to the ongoing conflict.

Iran Issues Public Calls and Rewards

In a controversial move, Iranian authorities reportedly encouraged civilians to assist in locating the downed pilot. Officials in one southwestern province announced that individuals who capture or kill the pilot would be rewarded. State-linked media outlets also urged public participation in identifying and reporting any sightings.

Such calls have drawn attention internationally, raising questions about escalation and the treatment of military personnel during conflict.

Rising Regional Instability

The developments come amid already heightened tensions between the United States and Iran. Recent statements from US leadership have emphasised a hardline stance, while Iran has continued to assert control over strategic waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy shipments.

The situation has contributed to volatility in global markets, particularly oil prices, and has heightened fears of broader economic consequences.

Growing Human and military Impact

According to US Central Command, the conflict has already resulted in multiple casualties, with over a dozen service members killed and hundreds injured. While no US troops have officially been reported captured, the uncertainty surrounding missing personnel underscores the unpredictability of the situation.

Together, these incidents signal a potentially dangerous turning point, with implications for both military operations and global stability.

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