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US-Iran War: Pentagon prepares for weeks-long ground operations in Iran, says report

US-Iran War: Pentagon prepares for weeks-long ground operations in Iran

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US-Iran War: Pentagon prepares for weeks-long ground operations in Iran, says report

US is considering limited ground operations in Iran, focusing on targeted raids rather than full-scale invasion.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 29, 2026, 07:59 AM IST

US-Iran War: Pentagon prepares for weeks-long ground operations in Iran, says report
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United States is increasing its military footprint in the Middle East, sending over 3,500 additional troops as tensions with Iran continue to rise. The USS Tripoli, carrying roughly 2,500 Marines, has reached its designated operational area, according to US Central Command. At the same time, the Pentagon is developing plans for possible ground operations in Iran that could last several weeks. However, a report by The Washington Post, citing US officials, notes that it is still uncertain whether President Donald Trump will authorise the deployment of ground forces.

Focus on Targeted Military Actions

Rather than a large-scale invasion, the proposed strategy centres on smaller, more precise missions. These could involve coordinated raids carried out by Special Operations forces alongside conventional infantry units. The aim would be to strike strategic targets while avoiding the extensive footprint and risks associated with full-scale warfare.

Military planners have been developing these options for several weeks, though no final decision has been made. Officials emphasised that such operations would be complex and hazardous, exposing U.S. forces to a variety of threats, including missile strikes, drone attacks, and improvised explosive devices.

Strategic Targets Under Consideration

Among the potential objectives being discussed is Kharg Island, a critical hub for Iran’s oil exports located in the Persian Gulf. Controlling or disabling this site could significantly impact Iran’s economic capabilities. Other possible missions include operations along the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping route, where US forces might attempt to neutralise weapons systems that threaten commercial and military vessels.

The scope of these missions appears to be limited in duration. Some officials estimate that operations could last several weeks, while others suggest they might extend to a couple of months, depending on the complexity and resistance encountered.

Mixed Signals from Washington

Recent statements from the administration have presented a somewhat inconsistent picture. While there have been indications that tensions could ease through diplomatic efforts, there have also been strong warnings about potential escalation. The White House has made it clear that failure by Iran to change its stance on key issues, including its nuclear program, could trigger a significant military response.

Uncertainty Ahead

At this stage, it remains unclear whether any of the proposed plans will be approved. The situation continues to evolve, with military preparations underway but no definitive commitment to action. The coming weeks are likely to be critical in determining whether the conflict intensifies or moves toward a negotiated resolution.

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