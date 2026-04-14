US-Iran War: Pakistan pushes for second round of peace talks, Trump warns Iran of severe consequences if ceasefire deal fails

The development comes as the fragile 2-week ceasefire is still holding, tensions remain high after recent talks broke down in Islamabad without a deal, with both sides blaming each other.

Pakistan has once again insisted on hosting a second round of negotiations between the United States and Iran in Islamabad in the coming days amid the fragile 2-week ceasefire, according to AP reports. Two Pakistani officials said the proposal will depend on whether the parties request a different location.

As the fragile 2-week ceasefire is still holding, tensions remain high after recent talks broke down in Islamabad without a deal, with both sides blaming each other. The US had presented a 15-point plan, while Iran had a 10-point proposal, but differences persisted over issues like the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear program.

Trump accuses Iran of blackmailing the world

The development comes when US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran over the future of the ongoing ceasefire, saying the consequences of failing to reach a deal would be severe while reiterating that Tehran will not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon. "I don't want to comment on that, but it won't be pleasant for them. Right now, there is no fighting. Right now, we have a blockade. They are doing no business... So now Iran is doing absolutely no business. And we are going to keep it that way very easily. Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their radar is gone, and their leaders are gone. It's a lot,' he said while answering questions on what would happen if no agreement is reached by the end of the ceasefire.

Accusing Iran of attempting to pressure the international community, Trump added, "We can't let a country blackmail or extort the world because that is what they are doing, they are really blackmailing the world. We are not going to let that happen... Many ships are heading to our country right now as we speak to load up with the best oil..."

Iran urges UN action over US naval blockade

On the other hand, Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Amir Saeid Iravani has strongly condemned the United Nations over a naval blockade on Iranian ports, calling it a " gross violation" of Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to Iranian state media Press TV. In a letter sent Monday to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the President of the UN Security Council, Iravani denounced Washington's move as an "illegal act of aggression" that threatens regional and international peace and security."The imposition of a naval blockade is a gross violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Iravani wrote, adding that the measure was publicly announced by US Central Command (CENTCOM) on April 12.



US considers a second round of negotiations

Meanwhile, the US officials are deliberating the possibility of convening another in-person meeting with Iranian officials before the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran expires, although a final decision has not yet been taken, CNN reported. The officials are reviewing potential dates and locations, contingent on the progress of ongoing talks with Iran and regional mediators in the coming days.A source described the discussions as preliminary."We need to be prepared to stand something up quickly should things head in that direction," the source said, quoted by CNN.



(With ANI inputs)