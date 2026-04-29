US-Iran war not over yet? Tehran says situation still ongoing despite ceasefire

Iran says the conflict with the US is still ongoing despite a ceasefire, claiming full operational control of the Strait of Hormuz and continued military readiness.

Iran’s military has indicated that, despite a formal ceasefire with the United States, the situation in West Asia continues to be treated as an active conflict. Army spokesperson Amir Akraminia stated that operational planning remains in place, with military targets and strategic priorities regularly updated. His remarks suggest that Iranian forces are maintaining a high level of alertness even after the announcement of a truce.

Control Over Strategic Waterway

A key point highlighted by Iranian officials is their asserted control over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes. According to Akraminia, Iran’s military structure divides responsibility for the area between its regular army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The western sector is reportedly overseen by the IRGC, while the eastern side falls under the jurisdiction of the national army. This coordinated deployment underscores the strategic importance Tehran places on the waterway.

Preparedness and Military Posture

Iranian authorities claim that their forces had anticipated the possibility of escalation well in advance. Units were deployed across various regions, ensuring readiness to counter any potential threats. Akraminia emphasised that this preparedness deterred adversaries from launching a ground offensive, asserting that Iran’s defensive capabilities played a key role in preventing further escalation.

Response to Alleged Threats

The spokesperson also referenced a recent incident in which Iranian forces reportedly reacted to what they described as a hostile move. According to his account, military units acted swiftly against an American aircraft, leading to what he described as the failure of an opposing operation. While such claims have not been independently verified, they reflect the tense atmosphere that persists despite the ceasefire.

Ceasefire Amid Ongoing Tensions

The current truce follows weeks of heightened confrontation between Iran and the United States, with hostilities beginning on February 28 and a ceasefire announced on April 7. However, statements from Iranian officials indicate that the pause in fighting has not eased underlying tensions.

Confidence in Outcome

Separately, Iranian official Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia expressed confidence in the country’s position, stating that Iran remains determined and supported domestically. His comments reflect a broader narrative from Tehran emphasising resilience and readiness as the situation in the region remains uncertain.