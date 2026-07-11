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US-Iran war: Qatari negotiators travel to Iran in efforts to resume peace talks

According to a CNN report, the visit was planned in coordination with the US and the talks are aimed at bringing down tensions and facilitating a possible return to negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 11, 2026, 02:07 AM IST

US-Iran war: Qatari negotiators travel to Iran in efforts to resume peace talks
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Days after United States President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire agreement with Iran was effectively "over", Qatari negotiators arrived in Iran on Friday in an effort to ease tensions and resume peace talks. This comes after a major military escalation in West Asia. According to a CNN report, the visit was planned in coordination with the US and the talks are aimed at bringing down tensions and facilitating a possible return to negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

In the last few days, there has been military escalation between Tehran and Washington. The US alleged that Iran had been involved in attacks on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, after which its forces conducted a series of strikes on the Islamic republic in retaliation. Iran responded with strikes on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan, heightening tensions.

On Friday, Trump reiterated that the ceasefire between the US and Iran had ended. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the US had agreed to continue talks for peace after Iran asked for it. "The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue 'talks.' We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!" Trump wrote on the social media platform.

In separate comments, Trump said that he had left instructions to launch an unprecedented military action against Iran if the country succeeds in assassinating him. Speaking in an interview with the New York Post, Trump added that the Islamic republic would be bombed "at levels they have never seen before." The US leader further said that he has been on Iran's "kill list" for a long time, but denied reports of Israeli intelligence warning him over an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate him.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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