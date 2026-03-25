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US-Iran war near end? Donald Trump breaks silence says, 'We have won this, militarily they are dead'

US President Donald Trump claimed overwhelming military dominance over Iran while signaling ongoing negotiations to prevent nuclear development.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 25, 2026, 07:54 AM IST

US-Iran war near end? Donald Trump breaks silence says, 'We have won this, militarily they are dead'
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US President Donald Trump has made sweeping claims about American military superiority in the ongoing tensions with Iran, stating that the country’s naval and air capabilities have been effectively dismantled. Speaking during a swearing-in ceremony for the Secretary of Homeland Security, Trump suggested that Iran is in no position to counter US actions, emphasising that American forces retain unrestricted operational reach over Iranian territory.

He further asserted that critical infrastructure could be targeted at will, though such actions have been paused amid ongoing diplomatic efforts. According to Trump, this overwhelming military advantage has placed Washington in a strong negotiating position.

Focus on Nuclear Restrictions and Negotiations

A central demand in the discussions remains Iran’s nuclear program. Trump reiterated that Iran has agreed, in principle, to abandon any pursuit of nuclear weapons. He described this commitment as the top priority in negotiations, indicating that any agreement would hinge on strict compliance.

Despite expressing cautious optimism about a potential resolution, Trump maintained a sceptical stance, noting that trust remains a significant issue. Nonetheless, he suggested that recent developments indicate a willingness from Tehran to engage constructively.

Leadership Changes and Strategic Signals

Trump also alluded to major disruptions within Iran’s leadership structure, claiming that previous figures have been replaced. While the exact details remain unclear, he portrayed this shift as a form of regime change that could influence the direction of negotiations.

Additionally, he referenced a 'significant gesture' from Iran related to energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as a positive signal that meaningful dialogue is possible.

Pakistan’s Offer to Mediate

Amid escalating tensions, Shehbaz Sharif has offered Pakistan as a neutral platform for dialogue. Trump’s acknowledgement of Sharif’s statement has fueled speculation about Islamabad playing a mediating role between Washington and Tehran.

Sharif expressed readiness to facilitate 'meaningful and conclusive talks,' provided both sides agree to engage. This comes shortly after the US announced a temporary pause on planned strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure, signalling a possible shift toward diplomacy.

Outlook: Diplomacy Amid Tension

While Trump remains confident in the US position, the situation continues to evolve rapidly. The combination of military pressure and diplomatic outreach suggests a critical juncture in US–Iran relations, with the possibility of either escalation or a negotiated settlement in the coming days.

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