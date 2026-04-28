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US-Iran war: Why is the UAE leaving oil exporting groups OPEC, OPEC+

The departure will come into effect from May 1, according to an official statement. The decision was made public through the Gulf country's state-run WAM news agency, with the statement saying the move aligns with the UAE's long-term strategic and economic priorities.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 28, 2026, 07:57 PM IST

US-Iran war: Why is the UAE leaving oil exporting groups OPEC, OPEC+
The UAE said the move reflects its "evolving energy profile".
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The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday announced that it is exiting two key oil exporting groups -- the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and OPEC+. The departure will come into effect from Friday (May 1), according to an official statement. The decision was made public through the Gulf country's state-run WAM news agency, with the statement saying the move aligns with the UAE's long-term strategic and economic priorities.

What did the UAE say?

In the statement, the UAE said the move reflects its "evolving energy profile" and higher focus on expanding its domestic energy production even as the country maintains a "responsible and reliable role" in global markets. "This decision reflects the UAE's long-term strategic and economic vision and evolving energy profile, including accelerated investment in domestic energy production, and reinforces its commitment to a responsible, reliable, and forward-looking role in global energy markets," the statement read. After the exit, the UAE "will continue to act responsibly, bringing additional production to market in a gradual and measured manner, aligned with demand and market conditions," it added.

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