US-Iran war: Trump sending envoys Witkoff, Kushner to Pakistan for fresh round of peace talks

The move signals a renewed attempt at diplomacy between Washington and Tehran, but the report said Iran has not yet confirmed whether its officials will meet the US team.

United States President Donald Trump is sending top envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan to take part in talks with Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi this weekend, CNN reported citing administration officials. The move signals a renewed attempt at diplomacy between Washington and Tehran, but the report said Iran has not yet confirmed whether its officials will meet the US team.

The CNN report said that US Vice-President JD Vance will be on standby to travel to the Pakistani capital Islamabad if talks progress. Vance had led the first round of US-Iran peace talks in Pakistan. Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi had earlier said on Friday that he would embark on a three-country tour to hold discussions on regional developments and bilateral ties. In a post on X, Araghchi announced he would visit Russia, Oman, and Pakistan.

Earlier this week, Trump had announced an indefinite extension of a two-week ceasefire with Iran, hours before the truce was due to expire. "Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal," the US president had said in a social media post.

The first round of peace talks between the US and Iran were held on April 11 and April 12, but failed to yield a breakthrough. Pakistan has since been making efforts to bring both sides back to the negotiating table. The war in Iran was triggered by US-Israeli airstrikes on Tehran, which killed former Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei and other top political and military figures. Iran retaliated by attacking US bases and other targets in countries across the Middle East. Meanwhile, the Strait of Hormuz -- a key global oil shipping route -- has remained largely blocked amid the war, disrupting energy supplies and sending oil prices soaring.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).