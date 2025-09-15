US-Iran war: 3 Indian nationals injured in drone attack at UAE's Fujairah oil zone

The incident marks a fresh escalation in the Middle East conflict after a period of relative calm following a ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States. UAE officials have confirmed that the country's air defence systems had intercepted multiple incoming attacks.

Three Indian nationals were injured after Iran launched a fresh barrage of missile and drone attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday. One of the drone strikes led to a fire at the Fujairah Oil Industrial Zone (FOIZ). The incident marks a fresh escalation in the Middle East conflict after a period of relative calm following a ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States. UAE officials have confirmed that the country's air defence systems had intercepted multiple incoming attacks.

The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi said that it was closely coordinating with the local authorities to assist those affected by the attacks. "Three Indian nationals have been injured in today’s attacks in Fujairah. We are in touch with local authorities for ensuring adequate medical care and welfare of the affected Indian nationals," the Indian embassy said in a post on X. The UAE said that Iran had launched four cruise missiles during the latest wave of attacks. According to the Emirati defence ministry, three of the missiles were intercepted by the country's air defences while the fourth fell into the sea.

One of the drone strikes triggered a fire at the Fujairah oil zone -- a key hub for the UAE's energy exports. Response teams were rushed to control the fire, and the injured persons were taken to hospital. Fujairah holds strategic importance for the UAE as it allows the country to export oil through the Gulf of Oman, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz -- a crucial energy chokepoint which both Iran and the US have blocked amid the war. During the hostilities before the US-Iran ceasefire, the UAE had said it intercepted thousands of drones and missiles targeting the country.

In a strongly-worded statement on Monday, the UAE's foreign affairs ministry condemned the attacks, terming them a serious escalation. The ministry described the attacks as "treacherous," adding that the UAE reserves its "full and legitimate right" to respond to them.