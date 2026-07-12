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US-Iran war: Projectiles hit Iran's Qeshm island near Strait of Hormuz as tensions escalate

In recent days, the US and Iran have traded attacks even though the countries were midway through a 60-day interim agreement aimed at permanently ending the monthslong war.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 12, 2026, 11:21 PM IST

US-Iran war: Projectiles hit Iran's Qeshm island near Strait of Hormuz as tensions escalate
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More than 10 projectiles hit Iran's Qeshm Island in the strategic Strait of Hormuz on Sunday (July 13), state media has reported. The fresh attack comes as tensions between Iran and the United States continue to rise after a period of relative calm. "Between 10 to 11 enemy projectiles have struck Qeshm Island since Sunday afternoon," Hossein Amir Teymouri, the governor of Qeshm township, told the Iranian news agency IRNA. Teymouri added that "all of the targets were military" and that there had been no fatalities.

In recent days, the US and Iran have traded attacks even though the countries were midway through a 60-day interim agreement aimed at permanently ending the monthslong war. Iran has struck ships headed through the Hormuz Strait using a route off the coast of Oman. The US military's Central Command said it had hit well over 100 targets, including missile and drone launch sites, ammunition stores, and communication equipment. The US military stated that the strikes would weaken Iran's ability to threaten shipping in the region. "We bombed the hell out of them last night," US President Donald Trump told the NBC on Saturday.

In a post on social media on Sunday, the US Central Command said the Hormuz Strait was "open to all vessels seeking to lawfully transit the international waterway." It added: "US forces are positioned and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available despite unwarranted Iranian aggression, harassment, threats, and arbitrary declarations. Iran does not control the strait. Traffic is flowing."

Mojtaba vows revenge

Meanwhile, Iranian supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei has vowed to avenge the killing of his father and former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was laid to rest in Iran's Mashhad city earlier this week. Ali Khamenei and several of his family members were killed in a US-Israeli joint airstrike at the outset of the war on February 28.

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