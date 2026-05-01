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US-Iran war: Islamic Republic sends fresh proposal for peace talks via mediator Pakistan

Earlier in the day, Iran had accused the US Pentagon of "lying" about the cost of the war in Iran. Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said the conflict had cost America USD 100 billion, much higher than official estimates.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 01, 2026, 08:35 PM IST

US-Iran war: Islamic Republic sends fresh proposal for peace talks via mediator Pakistan
The first round of US-Iran peace talks was held in April.
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Iran has sent a fresh proposal for talks with the United States via the mediator Pakistan, Iranian state media reported on Friday (May 1). "The Islamic Republic of Iran delivered the text of its latest negotiating proposal to Pakistan, as the mediator in talks with the United States, on Thursday evening (April 30, 2026)," the news agency IRNA reported. The statement comes as US-Iran peace talks remain stalled and the Strait of Hormuz waterway continues to be blocked.

Earlier in the day, Iran had accused the US Pentagon of "lying" about the cost of the war in Iran. Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said the conflict had cost America USD 100 billion, much higher than official estimates. "Indirect costs for U.S. taxpayers are FAR higher. Monthly bill for each American household is $500 and rising fast. Israel First always means America Last," Araghchi said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, according to a report by Iran International, tensions within the Islamic republic's leadership have reached a new high as  President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf seek Araghchi's removal from his position. Pezeshkian and Ghalibaf have reportedly accused Araghchi of bypassing the presidency to follow directives from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Araghchi faces allegations that he has acted less as a cabinet minister and more as an aide to Ahmad Vahidi, the commander of the IRGC.

LPG shock in India

On Friday, India felt the heat of the energy crisis triggered by the war in Iran as the central government hiked the price of commercial LPG (cooking gas) cylinders by Rs 993 -- a move widely criticised by opposition leaders. There are also reports suggesting that the prices of petrol and diesel could be raised in the coming days. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi slammed the government, highlighting that the price surge has come right after the conclusion of assembly elections in several states.

The war in Iran

The Iran war began on February 28, with the initial US-Israeli airstrikes killing former Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei, whose son Mojtaba Khamenei has since been elevated to the topmost position in the Islamic republic. Iran retaliated by attacking US bases and other targets across the Middle East. The Strait of Hormuz -- a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments -- remains largely blocked, leading to an energy crisis and a surge in oil prices around the world.

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