US-Iran war: IRGC says it destroyed several US jets and caused 'serious damage' to many

The action came in retaliation for overnight US attacks on multiple locations in the Islamic republic, which claimed the lives of at least eight people. The United States and Iran continue to trade attacks after the collapse of a temporary ceasefire agreement.

Iran has said its forces struck several US military jets stationed in Jordan with ballistic missiles and drones. The action came in retaliation for overnight US attacks on multiple locations in the Islamic republic, which claimed the lives of at least eight people. The United States and Iran continue to trade attacks after the collapse of a temporary ceasefire agreement signed in June.

In a statement, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said they had destroyed "several US refuelling aircraft and fighter jets" and also caused "serious damage to many more." The Iranian military also urged the people of Jordan to target "the interests of the aggressive and anti-Islamic Americans" in their country.

The IRGC further stated that they had also attacked a US special operations command centre at al-Tanf in Syria in response to the killing of Iranian soldiers in Iranshahr, the state media reported. Iran has also launched fresh missile attacks on US-allied nations in the region -- including Qatar and Kuwait.

Iran and the US continue to exchange fire as an interim ceasefire, which was agreed to last month, has collapsed. The US has also intensified airstrikes on Iran by hitting more bridges and collapsing a tower at a key Iranian port after President Donald Trump threatened to target civilian infrastructure as part of his strategy to pressurise the Islamic republic. The US-Iran war had begun in late-February when the United States and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Tehran, killing the former Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has since appointed his son Mojtaba Khamenei as the new supreme leader. However, Mojtaba has not made a public appearance since the war began, with reports suggesting that he suffered severe injuries in the strikes that killed his father and other family members.