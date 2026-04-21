US-Iran War: JD Vance likely to attend talks in Pakistan today, Iran may join peace discussions

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US Vice President JD Vance is set to lead a high-level American delegation in a second round of ceasefire negotiations with Iran.
US Vice President JD Vance is set to travel to Pakistan on Tuesday to take part in discussions concerning Iran, Axios reported on Monday, citing U.S. sources. The reported visit comes as diplomatic activity around the region intensifies and Islamabad continues efforts to mediate between Washington and Tehran. The development signals a possible shift in engagement after weeks of heightened tension between the United States and Iran.
Iran has once again shut the Strait of Hormuz, effectively closing the key artery used for oil transport, and the United States has seized an Iranian cargo ship as part of its blockade of the country's ports. The closure of the strait has immediate implications for global energy shipments, given the volume of crude that transits the waterway daily. The seizure of the vessel marks an escalation in measures being taken by Washington in connection with the blockade.
Meanwhile, Iran is weighing participation in the peace talks in Pakistan, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday, following Islamabad's efforts to end the US blockade. The official’s comments indicate that Tehran has not ruled out returning to negotiations despite the ongoing restrictions on its ports. Islamabad’s role has become more visible as it pushes for a diplomatic resolution to the standoff.
The blockade has posed a major hurdle to Tehran rejoining peace efforts, with the current two-week ceasefire set to expire this week. The timeline places added pressure on all parties involved in the discussions scheduled in Pakistan. The expiration of the ceasefire has been a focal point for regional governments monitoring the situation, as any lapse could lead to renewed hostilities.
"We continue to lean toward an MOU being signed and/or the ceasefire being extended this week, potentially evolving into a broader agreement," analysts at Citi said in a note. "That said, we remain prepared to pivot toward a more protracted disruption scenario should negotiations falter this week." The note reflects the uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the talks and highlights how market observers are tracking both diplomatic and economic risks tied to the blockade and the ceasefire deadline.