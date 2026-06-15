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US-Iran War: JD Vance breaks silence on peace deal, says 'already signed'

The US Vice President underscored that the deal would be implemented on a performance-based framework, with sanctions relief linked to concrete actions by Iran as per the agreement.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 08:58 PM IST

US-Iran War: JD Vance breaks silence on peace deal, says 'already signed'
Image source: ANI
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Following US President Donald Trump's announcement that the deal with Iran was "complete" and will be signed on Friday, US Vice President JD Vance on Monday said that both sides have already "signed the deal digitally", stressing that any sanctions relief for Tehran as part of the agreement would depend on the Islamic Republic's compliance with commitments under the agreement.

Speaking to ABC's Good Morning America, Vance said no financial concessions had been made to Iran following the signing of the deal.

What JD Vance exactly said?

"We already signed the deal digitally yesterday, and there's been no money released, and that won't change," Vance said, responding to a question on whether Iran would receive sanctions relief or access to frozen assets upon signing the agreement.

The US Vice President underscored that the deal would be implemented on a performance-based framework, with sanctions relief linked to concrete actions by Iran as per the agreement.

"Again, this is a performance-based thing. If we see the Iranians making, for example, taking action to eliminate their stockpile of enriched material, then sanctions relief will follow. If we see the Iranians taking action to allow the kind of verification regime that we need to see to know that they're not going to build a nuclear weapon, sanctions relief will follow," he said.

US offered Iran an opportunity to reintegrate into the global economy

Vance added that the agreement offered Iran an opportunity to reintegrate into the global economy, provided it adhered to the terms of the deal.

"This is really about walking down a pathway here where the Iranians will be welcomed into the world economy if they do the right thing," he said.

Asked whether Israel's decision to "not bind" with the agreement and to maintain troops in Lebanon could complicate the implementation of the deal, Vance acknowledged the challenges of securing lasting peace in the region.

"Everything is going to complicate the deal. As you know, in this region of the world, even a ceasefire, sometimes, they're a little bit dirty. It goes from shooting a lot to shooting a little to shooting not at all," he said.

However, Vance expressed optimism about the broader implications of the agreement, describing it as beneficial for multiple stakeholders in the region.

"But what we fundamentally believe is that this is going to be a good deal for the people of Israel, for the people of the Gulf, the people of America, and again, potentially for the people of Iran as well," he said.

His remarks come after Trump on Sunday stated that a deal with Iran was "complete" and that the strategic waterway would again be open after the signing of the agreement on Friday.

JD Vance claims deal was to bring 'regional peace, security'

He further stated that the "Great Deal" was aimed at bringing "Peace and Security" to the whole region."

This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World! Trump stated in a post on Truth Social.

However, following Trump's announcement, Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, in a post on X, stated that Israel is not bound by the Trump agreement, noting that Israel maintains its absolute sovereignty.

"Trump's agreement does not bind us. Israel is not subject to the United States, and we are an independent and sovereign nation," the post read.

Iran has repeatedly maintained that Lebanon must be included in the final agreement with the US, with Iranian officials describing it as an "integral part" of the border arrangement.

(With ANI inputs)

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