US-Iran war: IRGC claims it struck US' gigantic assault ship USS Tripoli, claims its withdrawal

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WORLD
ran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims it struck the U.S. amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli in a missile attack, forcing the vessel to withdraw, according to a statement carried by state media.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims it struck the US amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli in a missile attack, forcing the vessel to withdraw, according to a statement carried by state media.