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US-Iran war: IRGC claims it struck US' gigantic assault ship USS Tripoli, claims its withdrawal

ran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims it struck the U.S. amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli in a missile attack, forcing the vessel to withdraw, according to a statement carried by state media.

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Updated : Apr 06, 2026, 05:57 PM IST

US-Iran war: IRGC claims it struck US' gigantic assault ship USS Tripoli, claims its withdrawal
Iran’s IRGC claims it attacked USS Tripoli
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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims it struck the US amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli in a missile attack, forcing the vessel to withdraw, according to a statement carried by state media.

 

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