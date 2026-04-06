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US-Iran war: IRGC claims it struck US' gigantic assault ship USS Tripoli, claims its withdrawal

ran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims it struck the U.S. amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli in a missile attack, forcing the vessel to withdraw, according to a statement carried by state media.

Iran’s IRGC claims it attacked USS Tripoli

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