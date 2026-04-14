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US-Iran War: Iranians dismiss Trump's 'empty' threats to block Strait of Hormuz energy exports

Protesters in Tehran have called US President Donald Trump's threats to block Iran's energy exports via the Strait of Hormuz "empty promises". According to Reuters, the Iranians said he's failed to follow through on previous threats, citing Trump's actions as a sign of desperation and believe Iran's armed forces are ready to respond to any attacks.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 14, 2026, 09:06 AM IST

US-Iran War: Iranians dismiss Trump's 'empty' threats to block Strait of Hormuz energy exports
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Protesters in Tehran have called US President Donald Trump's threats to block Iran's energy exports via the Strait of Hormuz "empty promises". According to Reuters, the Iranians said he's failed to follow through on previous threats, citing Trump's actions as a sign of desperation and believe Iran's armed forces are ready to respond to any attacks.

Iranians call out US 'empty' threats

'He said he would strike our power plants and our infrastructure, and even take one of our islands, but none of it happened,” Zahra, a 32-year-old beauty salon owner, told the Reuters news agency. These latest threats are “just empty promises”, she added. Another protester, Milad, told Reuters that Trump’s threats demonstrate the US’s “desperation and helplessness in confronting Iran’s capabilities”. Another protester, who did not want to be named, said: “Even if your threats are carried out, we know that our country’s armed forces will fully respond to them.”

Iran had earlier strongly criticised US plans to impose a blockade on its ports, warning that maritime security across the Persian Gulf region would be jeopardised if its own security is threatened. According to the Iranian state media Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), citing a statement from the spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, maritime security in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman must be upheld collectively, adding that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic consider safeguarding the country's rights and sovereignty in its territorial waters a "natural and legal duty".

Describing US actions as unlawful, the spokesperson said that the restrictions on ship movement in international waters amount to "piracy" and violate international norms. The spokesperson further warned that Tehran would implement a long-term mechanism to maintain control over the Strait of Hormuz, citing ongoing threats to national security even after the end of hostilities.

US deliberates on an in-person meeting with Iran

Meanwhile, the US blockade of Iranian ports is in effect, but President Donald Trump says there is still plenty of room for Iran to make a deal. The US officials are deliberating the possibility of convening another in-person meeting with Iranian officials before the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran expires, although a final decision has not yet been taken, CNN reported. The officials are reviewing potential dates and locations, contingent on the progress of ongoing talks with Iran and regional mediators in the coming days.A source described the discussions as preliminary."We need to be prepared to stand something up quickly should things head in that direction," the source said, quoted by CNN.Marathon meeting in Islamabad on April 11 marked the culmination of weeks of negotiations involving senior US officials and intermediaries from Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Oman and others

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