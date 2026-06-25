US-Iran War: Iran’s Baghaei accuses NATO of complicity in 'unlawful' strikes, demands accountability

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei accused NATO of helping the US and Israel start an 'unlawful war' against Iran.

Iran on Thursday accused NATO of helping the US and Israel’s ‘unlawful war’against Tehran, and warned that they must face consequences for 'colluding'. The spokesman for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmail Baghaei, called out Secretary-General Mark Rutte’s remarks as a "clear and damning admission" of NATO’s active complicity.

Iran blasts NATO over complicity in US-Israel strikes

"This is a clear and damning admission of NATO’s active complicity in an unlawful war of aggression against a sovereign UN Member State — a flagrant violation of peremptory norms of international law and the core principles of the UN Charter," he wrote on X.

"Italy and Romania are explicitly named by NATO's SG to have participated in the aggression against Iran. They, along with every other European country that has assisted the American-Israeli aggression against Iran, must explain to their own people and to the world why they chose to collude in this blatant act of aggression and in the commission of mass atrocities against Iranian peoples in #Minab, #Lamerd, Tehran, Isfahan, Sanandaj, Hamadan, Tabriz, Shiraz, Bandar_Abbas, etc..." he added.

This is a clear and damning admission of NATO’s active complicity in an unlawful war of aggression against a sovereign UN Member State — a flagrant violation of peremptory norms of international law and the core principles of the UN Charter.



The Organization and its individual… pic.twitter.com/q2OPKVrSkM — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) June 25, 2026

NATO on Rutte's comments, Italy clarifies

Baghaei's remarks came after Rutte said Italy permitted 500 US aircraft to depart from American bases there to back Trump’s “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran. n a Fox News interview, Rutte also said Bucharest had to reduce flights because Romanian airports were being used for tanker refuelling. However, NATO also clarified that Rutte was just noting how allies used existing basing and overflight deals.

Rutte’s comments sparked a political storm in Italy, with PM Giorgia Meloni’s government repeatedly saying it didn’t approve direct military action against Iran from Italian soil, only “technical and logistical, non-kinetic support.” Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said Italy followed its constitution and treaties, and rejected requests beyond that, calling Rutte’s remarks a “totally misleading message” that confused support flights with combat ops.