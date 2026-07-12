Iran launches retaliatory strikes on US military bases in Kuwait, Qatar, UAE; Bahrain activates air raid sirens

Iran has launched fresh missile and drone attacks in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan targeting US' military bases in these countries on Sunday. The strikes come as a retaliation to US' latest attack on Iranian targets early on Sunday.

Iran has launched fresh missile and drone attacks in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan targeting US' military bases in these countries on Sunday. The strikes come as a retaliation to US' latest attack on Iranian targets early on Sunday.

Many countries in the Gulf faced the fallout between the two countries after hostilities resumed in the past week, with both sides accusing each other of violating MoU jointly signed recently.

Meanwhile, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates also reported incoming airstrikes as the renewed conflict triggered tensions across the region. In an official announcement, the IRGC said it launched ballistic missile strikes on the US Navy's supply, logistics, and refueling station in Duqm, Oman.

The attack on Oman's facility was crucial as it is a primary center housing US Navy aircraft carrier.

Hostilities between Washington and Tehran have officially resumed. The US military has launched retaliatory air strikes against Iranian targets following an attack on a merchant ship in the critical Strait of Hormuz shipping lane.

The United States carried out fresh strikes on Iran on Saturday, according to the US military. The action came after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forces attacked the M/V GFS Galaxy, a container ship registered in Cyprus that was passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strikes began at 5:45 am. This marks the third time this week that the US has targeted Iran.

According to an official post on X by US Central Command (CENTCOM), a civilian crew member is missing, and the vessel is unable to continue its journey due to an onboard fire and significant engine room damage.

"At 7:15 p.m. ET today, US Central Command forces began launching the third round of strikes this week against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM stated.