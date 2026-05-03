US-Iran War: Iran dares Donald Trump amid limited options, choose ‘Impossible War’ or ‘Bad Deal’, check updates

US-Iran War: IRGC on Sunday said that US President Donald Trump have two options: An “impossible" military operation or a “bad deal” with Tehran to end the war that has disrupted the global economy. These remarks came after Trump said that he is reviewing Iran’s latest proposal to end the war.

US-Iran War: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday said that US President Donald Trump have two options: An “impossible" military operation or a “bad deal” with Tehran to end the war that has disrupted the global economy.

The IRGC’s intelligence arm said the US is left with very limited options, citing a series of changes to the negotiations and other diplomatic ways, such as Tehran’s one-month deadline for the US to end its naval blockade, the “shift” in Russia, and China and Europe’s stance towards Washington.

“There is only one way to read this: Trump must choose between ‘an impossible military operation or a bad deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran.’ The room for US decision-making has narrowed,” the IRGC wrote on X.

These remarks came after Trump said that he is reviewing Iran’s latest proposal to end the war and warned of the possibility of fresh strikes at Tehran if it “misbehaves”. When asked about whether US would resume strikes, Trump said, “If they misbehave, if they do something bad – but right now, we’ll see. It’s a possibility that could happen, certainly.”

US-Iran war updates

A 14-point response to a proposal from the United States has been submitted by Tehran, state media outlet Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday. The Iranian proposal, which was reportedly delivered via a Pakistani intermediary, calls for “ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon,” according to Tasnim. While the US reportedly proposed a two-month ceasefire, Tasnim noted that Tehran maintains “that the issues should be resolved within 30 days” and insists that diplomatic efforts must prioritise the “termination of the war” as opposed to simply extending a ceasefire.

Iran's state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who stated that the proposal was “aimed at the permanent end” of the conflict.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the offer, the US President warned that military options continue to remain on the table. “They want to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it,” Trump told reporters. “They've made strides, but I'm not sure if they ever get there... They're asking for things that I can't agree to. “The US President further noted that he had received briefings regarding potential military action. “Do we want to go and just blast the hell out of them... or do we want to try and make a deal? Those are the options,” he said.

Trump further indicated that Washington still wants to target the remaining portion of Iran's missile-production capabilities. He said, “Well, I'd like to eliminate it, yeah, I'd like to. It'd be a start for them to build up again. And yeah, I would like to eliminate it.”

The strait remains severely disrupted and strategically contested, even though some limited ship movement has resumed. Before the conflict, it handled ~20% of global oil supply—now traffic is a fraction of normal levels.

Iran is pushing for control or “management” of the strait, including proposals like tolls or restrictions on certain ships.