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US-Iran War Intensifies: Iran claims to destroy 5th Fleet HQ in Bahrain, hit F-18 hanger in Jordan

The attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait came after Iran carried out retaliatory strikes in response to a fresh US military operation and the reimposition of a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 08:36 AM IST

US-Iran War Intensifies: Iran claims to destroy 5th Fleet HQ in Bahrain, hit F-18 hanger in Jordan
Representative Image (Photo/ ANI)
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Iran’s IRGC announced the launch of phase 4 of its "Nasr 2" operation. The force claimed it had struck the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, along with fuel depots and equipment facilities. It also said drones were used to hit F-18 hangars at Jordan’s al-Azraq airbase.

Iran claims targeting F-18 fighter jet

Iran's army has claimed that it carried out drone strikes on the Al-Azraq military base in Jordan, targeting facilities including F-18 fighter jet locations, accommodation buildings and an equipment shed as part of the seventh phase of 'Operation Lightning', according to an official statement by Iran's state-run IRIB.

In a statement issued by the Army Public Relations Department, the Iranian army said, "In the seventh phase of Operation Lightning, and in continuation of the Islamic Republic of Iran's devastating drone attacks against US bases in the region, an hour ago, the location of the F-18 fighter jets, the accommodation building, and the large equipment shed of the US terrorist army at the Al-Azraq base in Jordan were targeted by destructive drone attacks."

 

Kuwait reported it was countering Iranian drone attacks, with air defence systems intercepting incoming missiles.  

The attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait came after Iran carried out retaliatory strikes in response to a fresh US military operation and the reimposition of a naval blockade on Iranian ports. The IRGC had earlier said it targeted US military sites in Kuwait and a vessel linked to the US, and also claimed responsibility for an attack on the US naval base at Al Juffair in Bahrain.  

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the US military carried out another round of strikes on Iran at 12:30 am IST on July 15, as it moved to reinstate a naval blockade on Iran’s ports and coastal areas.

Trump cancels proposed fee on cargo vessels in Hormuz

US President Donald Trump has dropped his plan to impose a 20% transit fee on cargo ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. He said the expected revenue will now be covered by investment pledges from Gulf nations instead.  

Meanwhile, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) advised airlines to avoid flying over the airspace of several Gulf countries, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE, as well as over the Gulf of Oman.  

In a separate incident, an Indian sailor was killed and eight others were injured when two UAE oil tankers were hit by Iranian cruise missiles in Omani waters near the Strait of Hormuz, according to the UAE defence ministry. India’s Ministry of External Affairs has condemned the attack.

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