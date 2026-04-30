US-Iran war hits Pakistan’s economy as oil prices jump: PM Shehbaz Sharif

A dedicated task force is monitoring the situation daily, according to an official statement. The prime minister stressed that collective efforts are needed to address the challenges.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the US-Iran conflict has significantly harmed Pakistan’s economic progress over the past two years. He said his government remains committed to easing hostilities between the two sides and restoring peace in West Asia.

Oil bill surges, consumption dips

During a Cabinet meeting, Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that Pakistan’s oil import bill jumped from $300 million before the conflict to $800 million, adding strain to the economy. He also pointed out a drop in petroleum use this week versus last week.

A dedicated task force is monitoring the situation daily, according to an official statement. The prime minister stressed that collective efforts are needed to address the challenges.

21-hour Islamabad talks a 'breakthrough'

Briefing the Cabinet on developments in the US-Iran talks and Pakistan’s role in reducing regional tensions, Shehbaz said Islamabad had made genuine efforts to advance regional stability.

The Pak PM pointed that marathon discussions between Iran and the US held in Islamabad on April 11 ran for 21 hours and represented a major diplomatic achievement.

According to Shehbaz, Pakistan made genuine, coordinated efforts for the success of the talks, involving Field Marshal Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and other senior officials. He said these efforts helped extend the Iran-US ceasefire, which continues to hold.

Iran FM assures 'positive response'

The prime minister informed the Cabinet that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Pakistan with his delegation and held multiple rounds of talks, including a two-hour session with him.

Shehbaz said Araghchi had assured him that Iran would respond positively after consultations with its leadership.

"Before the Iranian foreign minister visited Russia, I spoke with him on the phone. He assured me that all his meetings in Oman were held with sincerity of intent, and after consultation with his leadership, he will give a positive response soon," Shehbaz said, referring to Araghchi’s visits to Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow over the weekend.

Pakistan to host second round of talks

The prime minister expressed hope that the conflict would end soon. Pakistan plans to host a second round of US-Iran talks.

Over the weekend, Araghchi made two brief visits to Pakistan within 48 hours, meeting Field Marshal Munir and PM Shehbaz to discuss the regional situation.