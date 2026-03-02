FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
US-Iran war: Etihad resumes some Abu Dhabi flights to London, Moscow, Paris

According to data from  Flightradar24 and airport websites, Etihad Airways resumed limited departures from Abu Dhabi, showing takeoffs departing for London Heathrow, Paris, Amsterdam and Moscow.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 02, 2026, 07:33 PM IST

US-Iran war: Etihad resumes some Abu Dhabi flights to London, Moscow, Paris
A cautious resumption of air operations began on Monday from Abu Dhabi amid escalating tensions linked to the Iran, Israel and US conflict. According to data from  Flightradar24 and airport websites, Etihad Airways resumed limited departures from Abu Dhabi, showing takeoffs departing for London Heathrow, Paris, Amsterdam and Moscow.

According to Bloomberg reports, 12 Etihad Airways flights departed Abu Dhabi as of around 5 p.m. local time on Monday, despite the airline saying operations remain suspended. Nearly 100,000 people tracked the first plane, a double-decker Airbus A380 bound for London, on Flightradar24 when it took off at 2:39 p.m. local time. 11 wide-body jets bound for Paris, Amsterdam, Moscow, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Cairo, as well as Pakistan's Karachi and Islamabad, and the Saudi cities of Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam, also took off, according to the data.

Earlier, Etihad Airways announced the suspension of flight operations, notifying via an X post that read, "all flights to and from Abu Dhabi are suspended" until 2 p.m. on Tuesday. "Due to the temporary closure of UAE airspace, passengers scheduled to travel today should check directly with their airline before heading to the airport," a banner on the airport's website showed on Monday, despite the website still showing several flights available for check-in.

Thousands of passengers, including hundreds of Indians, were stranded at Abu Dhabi International Airport on Friday in the wake of tensions in the Middle East as Iran launched strikes across the region, apparently targeting US military facilities, after Israel and the United States launched a joint operation aimed at neutralising what they describe as the existential threat posed by Tehran. The escalating tensions led to the closure of the airspace disupting operations at one of the Middle East's busiest transit hubs.

The escalating tensions in the wake of Iran's military action sent shockwaves through the airport as alarms blared across terminals, sending panicked passengers towards the exits. National Guard personnel swiftly moved in, taking control of the airport premises and advising remaining passengers to stay inside the building for their safety. Within minutes of explosions, all flights were suspended, and after two anxious hours, authorities formally announced the cancellation of all departures -- leaving thousands of international travellers with no clear way forward.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

Advertisement