A drone attack triggered a fire in an electrical generator near Abu Dhabi’s Barakah Nuclear Power Plant on Sunday, authorities said. There were no injuries reported, and radiation levels stayed at normal.

A drone attack triggered a fire in an electrical generator near Abu Dhabi’s Barakah Nuclear Power Plant on Sunday, authorities said. There were no injuries reported, and radiation levels stayed at normal. The UAE has not yet found out about any party behind the attack.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue to end the US-Iran war and open the Strait of Hormuz to allow global oil trade from one of the world’s important naval trade routes. Pakistan’s interior minister, Mohsin Naqvi, visited Tehran to give a new lease to the stagnant talks between Iran and the US, after a recent visit by Pakistan’s army chief.

As the world is concerned about the situation in Strait of Hormuz, many European nations have been in talks with Tehran to ease tensions.

In an official statement, the Abu Dhabi media office confirmed that the fire broke out in an external electrical generator outside the perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Al Dhafra, as reported by AP. The nuclear regulator also confirmed that the fire didn’t destroy the plant safety. “All units are operating as normal,” the organisation said on X.

In an official public update released on X, Abu Dhabi's media office confirmed that emergency teams successfully managed the situation on the ground. The statement reassured the public that no injuries were reported and there was no impact on radiological safety levels after the fire outside the inner perimeter of the power plant.

No group/organisation has taken any responsibility for the drone strike, and the UAE statement did not point to any party for the attack.

Sunday’s strike has been the first time the four-reactor Barakah Nuclear Power Plant has been targeted since the US-Israel and Iran war started in late February. The reactor sits in the far western deserts of Abu Dhabi, near the border with Saudi Arabia.

In a similar vein, the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency, which serves as the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the severe security breach.