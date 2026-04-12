US-Iran War: Donald Trump warns China of 'big problems' if it supplies weapons to Tehran

Donald Trump warned China against supplying weapons to Iran amid a fragile ceasefire. Beijing denied the claims as tensions rise and US-Iran negotiations continue without certainty.

Amid rising tensions in West Asia, Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to China over reports suggesting potential military assistance to Iran. The statement comes at a time when a temporary ceasefire between Washington and Tehran remains uncertain and under strain.

Warning Over Alleged Weapons Transfer

Speaking before departing the White House, Trump cautioned that China could face serious consequences if it proceeds with supplying weapons to Iran. His remarks followed intelligence-based reports indicating that Beijing might be preparing to deliver advanced air defence systems to Tehran in the coming weeks.

According to these reports, there are concerns that such shipments could be routed through intermediary countries to conceal their origin. While Trump did not elaborate on specific actions, his comments signal growing unease in Washington over China’s possible involvement.

China Rejects Allegations

In response, China firmly denied the accusations. Officials from the Chinese embassy in Washington stated that Beijing has not supplied arms to any side involved in the conflict. They also urged the United States to refrain from making what they described as unfounded claims and avoid escalating tensions through speculation.

The denial highlights the widening diplomatic divide between the two global powers, especially as geopolitical competition intensifies.

Ceasefire Under Pressure

The developments come despite an ongoing two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran. Both sides, however, continue to maintain a strong military presence in the region. American naval forces remain deployed near Iranian waters, while Tehran is reportedly working to rebuild its defence capabilities following recent strikes.

Reports suggest that Iran may be seeking portable air defence systems to counter low-flying aircraft. There have also been claims that advanced defence technologies have already been used in recent confrontations, although details remain limited.

Strategic Stakes and Regional Impact

Any confirmed military support from China to Iran would likely be viewed by Washington as a major escalation, potentially complicating diplomatic efforts. It could also cast a shadow over Trump’s planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month.

For Iran, partnerships with China and Russia remain crucial, particularly as it continues to face heavy Western sanctions. These alliances provide both economic relief and strategic backing.

Ongoing Talks Despite Uncertainty

Despite the rising tensions, Trump reiterated that negotiations with Iran are continuing. However, he downplayed the importance of reaching a final agreement, stating that the United States would maintain a position of strength regardless of the outcome.

With diplomatic efforts ongoing and military posturing unchanged, the situation remains delicate, with the potential for further escalation if key concerns are not addressed.