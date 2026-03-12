US-Iran war: Donald Trump says stopping Iran from having nuclear weapons 'greater than rising oil prices'

US President Donald Trump on Thursday clarified his administration’s primary objectives regarding the ongoing conflict with Iran, shifting the focus away from the economic impacts of rising oil prices and toward long-term global security.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday clarified his administration’s primary objectives regarding the ongoing conflict with Iran, shifting the focus away from the economic impacts of rising oil prices and toward long-term global security.

In a White House social media post, President Trump, while acknowledging that the United States is currently the world’s leading oil producer and stands to benefit financially from higher crude prices, emphasised that his administration’s overriding mission remains the permanent dismantling of Iran’s nuclear program.

Trump said, “The United States is the largest Oil Producer in the World, by far, so when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money. BUT, of far greater interest and importance to me, as President, is stopping an evil Empire, Iran, from having Nuclear Weapons, and destroying the Middle East and, indeed, the World.”

The statement comes amid rising tensions in West Asia following joint US-Israeli military operations that resulted in the killing of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on February 28. In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, disrupting key shipping routes and affecting global energy markets.

Meanwhile, Iraq has shut down oil port operations by closing Strait of Hormuz, after attacks on two foreign-flagged oil tankers, while Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia intercepted further Iranian missiles and drones, Al Jazeera reported. As per its report, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian outlined three conditions to end the conflict: recognition of Tehran’s legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm international guarantees against future aggression.

Meanwhile, Iran and Hezbollah launched coordinated attacks on Israel as Israeli forces continued large-scale strikes on Beirut, Lebanon, Al Jazeera reported. Earlier on Wednesday, US President Trump claimed that military operations over the past 11 days had severely weakened Iran’s military capabilities. He said that American forces had “virtually destroyed” key elements of the country's defence infrastructure.

“Over the past 11 days, our military has virtually destroyed Iran. Tough country,” Trump said. Describing the Persian Gulf country as “tough”, he asserted that its core military systems had been “virtually destroyed”. The US president claimed Iran’s defence network had been neutralised within hours of the operation beginning. “Their air force is gone. That took the better part of about three hours. They no longer have radar. They don’t have anti-aircraft equipment. They don't have anything. Their missiles are down by 90 per cent. Their drones are down by 85 per cent. We're blowing up the factories where they're made, left and right,” he said.





(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)