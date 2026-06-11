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US-Iran War: Donald Trump claims control over Strait of Hormuz: What it means for crude prices?

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US-Iran War: Donald Trump claims control over Strait of Hormuz: What it means for crude prices?

uS President Donald Trump claimed on Truth Social that he directed a secret military mission last month to secure commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. what it mean for crude oil prices?

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 11, 2026, 02:22 PM IST

US-Iran War: Donald Trump claims control over Strait of Hormuz: What it means for crude prices?
US-Iran War: Donald Trump claims control over Strait of Hormuz (Representational image (File photo: ANI)
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President Donald Trump recently asserted that the United States has successfully ensured the safe passage of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow channel between the Gulf and the Indian Ocean through which a fifth of the world’s oil and liquified fossil gas is transported. He revealed that a secret military mission has facilitated the movement of over 100 million barrels of oil and more than 200 commercial vessels through the key maritime route.

US claims Strait of Hormuz control

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Last month, I directed our Great U.S. Military to execute a secret mission to support Oil Tankers and other Commercial Ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Today, I am pleased to announce that this effort has resulted in more than 100 MILLION Barrels of Oil making its way through the Strait, and into the Open Market."

"More than 200 Commercial Ships have safely travelled through the Strait. This wildly successful effort is because the UNITED STATES of AMERICA CONTROLS the Strait of Hormuz -- NOT Iran. Their military is defeated, and their economy is lost. It's over for Iran! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP" the post read.

Trump’s comments came after renewed attacks on Iran, as he voiced frustration over Tehran's delays in concluding the deal with Washington.

Back in April, Trump had similar claims, saying, “We have total control over the Strait of Hormuz. No ship can enter or leave without the approval of the United States Navy. It is ‘Sealed up Tight,’ until such time as Iran can make a DEAL!!!” Trump said in a Truth Social post. 

What does it mean for crude prices?

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