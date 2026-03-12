FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
World

WORLD

US-Iran War coming to end? President Masoud Pezeshkisn puts three conditions

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the war with the US and Israel can end only if Iran’s rights are recognised, reparations are paid, and guarantees against future attacks are given.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 12, 2026, 09:27 AM IST

US-Iran War coming to end? President Masoud Pezeshkisn puts three conditions
Masoud Pezeshkian has outlined the conditions that Tehran believes are necessary to bring an end to the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel. According to the Iranian president, any path toward peace must include recognition of Iran’s sovereign rights, compensation for damages caused during the conflict, and strong international assurances that similar attacks will not happen again.

The statement was shared on the social media platform X, where Pezeshkian said the war could only be resolved through what he described as 'clear and fair conditions.'

Iran’s Demands for a Ceasefire

In his message, Pezeshkian asserted that the conflict was triggered by actions taken by Israel and the United States. He argued that lasting peace would only be possible if Iran’s legitimate rights were acknowledged at the international level.

The Iranian president also insisted on financial reparations for the damage and casualties suffered during the fighting. Additionally, Tehran is seeking firm global guarantees that it will not face future military aggression from its adversaries.

According to Pezeshkian, these conditions represent Iran’s minimum expectations for any diplomatic resolution to the crisis.

Diplomatic Outreach to Regional Allies

As tensions continue to escalate, Tehran has stepped up its diplomatic engagement with key partners. Pezeshkian revealed that he recently discussed Iran’s stance during phone conversations with leaders from Russia and Pakistan.

These talks form part of Iran’s broader effort to build international support and highlight its perspective on the origins of the conflict. Iranian officials have repeatedly argued that the confrontation began after coordinated military actions by Washington and Tel Aviv targeted Iranian facilities.

Escalation and Rising Casualties

The conflict reportedly began on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched joint strikes against multiple Iranian sites. Since then, hostilities have intensified across the region.

Iranian authorities claim that the fighting has resulted in more than 1,200 deaths and over 10,000 injuries. The situation became even more dramatic after reports that Ali Khamenei was among those killed during the conflict.

In response, Iran has launched several waves of drone and missile attacks aimed at Israeli territory and other regional locations believed to host American military assets, including areas in Jordan, Iraq and several Gulf states.

Regional Concerns Grow

The expanding confrontation has heightened fears of a broader Middle East war and unsettled global energy markets. Countries across the region are monitoring developments closely as the possibility of further escalation looms.

Among them is Turkiye, which is carefully observing the situation as the conflict edges closer to its borders. Ankara faces a delicate diplomatic balancing act, maintaining ties with multiple regional actors while attempting to prevent further instability in the region.

