FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dhurandhar: The Revenge actor Gursewak Singh recalls Ranveer Singh's kind gesture after on-set accident: 'I was crying out of fear and pain'

US-Iran war comes to end? US President Donald Trump orders department of war to postpone strikes on Iran, what next?

Sunil Gavaskar struggles to get Dhurandhar 2 tickets, Rakesh Bedi reacts amid film's box office craze

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Inter Result 2026 Declared: Girl students outperform boys with 84.09 pass percentage, check state wise toppers list here

Before the Financial Year Ends: Review Your Bike Coverage to Avoid Premium Spikes

Behind the Assembly Line: New Age of Automotive Engineering with Tanmay Subhash Nandanwar

Haryana Police removes 154 YouTube videos, 703 Instagram reels linked to Badshah's controversial song Tateeree

Parliament session: PM Modi says India has 53 lakh metric ton of petrol reserve, how country is navigating West Asia crisis

Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Rakesh Bedi is 'proud' of his film, but makes this requests: 'This is not the right thing to do'

RBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Rajasthan Board Class 10 result delayed? Check date, steps to download scorecard

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dhurandhar: The Revenge actor Gursewak Singh recalls Ranveer Singh's kind gesture after on-set accident: 'I was crying out of fear and pain'

Dhurandhar: The Revenge actor Gursewak Singh recalls Ranveer Singh's kind

US-Iran war comes to end? US President Donald Trump orders department of war to postpone strikes on Iran, what next?

US-Iran war comes to end? US President Donald Trump orders department of war

Who was 'Farsa Wale Baba'? Cow vigilante's death sparks major uproar, 20 arrested, details here

Who was 'Farsa Wale Baba'? Cow vigilante's death sparks major uproar

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who was 'Farsa Wale Baba'? Cow vigilante's death sparks major uproar, 20 arrested, details here

Who was 'Farsa Wale Baba'? Cow vigilante's death sparks major uproar

Ashok Kharat, 'Maharashtra Epstein Files’ Figure: Know about his family, education, net worth

Ashok Kharat, 'Maharashtra Epstein Files’ Figure: Know about his family

With Dhurandhar 2, Aditya Dhar becomes 'zero-flop' legend, know 5 Indian filmmakers who have achieved this feat

With Dhurandhar 2, Aditya Dhar becomes 'zero-flop' legend, know 5 Indian

HomeWorld

WORLD

US-Iran war comes to end? US President Donald Trump orders department of war to postpone strikes on Iran, what next?

US President Donald Trump has taken a big step towards ending the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war as he has ordered the Department of war to "postpone all strikes" against Iran. He posted about his recent decision on Truth Social.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 23, 2026, 04:54 PM IST

US-Iran war comes to end? US President Donald Trump orders department of war to postpone strikes on Iran, what next?
Donald Trump has orders postponing strikes on Iran
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump has taken a big step towards ending the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war as he has ordered the Department of war to "postpone all strikes" against Iran. Revealing his recent plans on Truth Social he said,, "...I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions"

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dhurandhar: The Revenge actor Gursewak Singh recalls Ranveer Singh's kind gesture after on-set accident: 'I was crying out of fear and pain'
Dhurandhar: The Revenge actor Gursewak Singh recalls Ranveer Singh's kind
US-Iran war comes to end? US President Donald Trump orders department of war to postpone strikes on Iran, what next?
US-Iran war comes to end? US President Donald Trump orders department of war
Bihar Board BSEB 12th Inter Result 2026 Declared: Girl students outperform boys with 84.09 pass percentage, check state wise toppers list here
Bihar Board BSEB 12th Inter Result 2026 Declared: Girl students outperform boys
Before the Financial Year Ends: Review Your Bike Coverage to Avoid Premium Spikes
Before the Financial Year Ends: Review Your Bike Coverage to Avoid Premium Spike
Behind the Assembly Line: New Age of Automotive Engineering with Tanmay Subhash Nandanwar
Behind the Assembly Line: New Age of Automotive Engineering with Tanmay
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who was 'Farsa Wale Baba'? Cow vigilante's death sparks major uproar, 20 arrested, details here
Who was 'Farsa Wale Baba'? Cow vigilante's death sparks major uproar
Ashok Kharat, 'Maharashtra Epstein Files’ Figure: Know about his family, education, net worth
Ashok Kharat, 'Maharashtra Epstein Files’ Figure: Know about his family
With Dhurandhar 2, Aditya Dhar becomes 'zero-flop' legend, know 5 Indian filmmakers who have achieved this feat
With Dhurandhar 2, Aditya Dhar becomes 'zero-flop' legend, know 5 Indian
From historic seasons to unmatched records: Virat Kohli’s incredible IPL feats
From historic seasons to unmatched records: Virat Kohli’s incredible IPL feats
From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances
From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement