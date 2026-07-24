US-Iran War: CENTCOM bombs Tehran for 13th straight night; Trump says Iranian money will pay for ship damage

CENTCOM said its forces targeted “Iranian military command centers, drone storage facilities, communication networks, coastal surveillance sites, and maritime capabilities”.

The US military on Thursday announced that it has completed another round of strikes against Iran, marking the 13th consecutive night of operations. The attack was aimed to diminish further the threat the country poses to civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. '

US strikes Iran for 13th night

In a statement, CENTCOM said its forces targeted “Iranian military command centers, drone storage facilities, communication networks, coastal surveillance sites, and maritime capabilities”. “More than 50,000 US service members are currently operating across the Middle East,” the statement added.

It further said that the international waterway remains open for transit despite recent attacks from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, noting that commercial vessels continue to freely navigate the strait with US military support.

Iranian media reported a series of explosions and suspected attacks across several cities; two enemy projectiles struck an area outside Khondab. Explosions were also heard in Khorramabad and Konarak. Blasts were reported in the strategic port city of Jask on the Strait of Hormuz, as cited by Fars news agency and IRIB. In the capital, Tehran, Mehr news agency reported that air defence systems were activated over the eastern part of the city, indicating a wider security response, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Trump vows to use Iranian assets for shipping losses

The recent strikes come shortly after President Trump, in a post on Truth Social hours ago, had said that any damages done to ships and cargo will be paid by the Iranian money in possession and control of Washington--calling it a "fair and equitable" step.

"Please let this statement serve to represent, until further notice, that from this point forth, any and all damages done to Ships, Cargo, or anything related thereto, will be paid for by Iranian Money that the United States has in its possession, and controls. These damages may be very substantial but, nevertheless, this is the fair and equitable thing to do. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he said on Truth Social.

Trump also reiterated his stance that Tehran cannot be allowed to have nuclear weapons and that Washington is doing "extremely well" as the conflict continues between the two adversaries. He said he is considering a “massive attack” on Iran, “bigger than ever before”.

On the other hand, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that “mindless aggression” will see Trump pay a “heavier price” for a deal. "Compromised individuals in the U.S. administration are burying their heads in the sand. They ignore the realities on the ground and seem focused only on 2028. The mindless aggression they advocate will only ensure that POTUS pays a heavier price for the deal he's trying to achieve," he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, tensions between the two adversaries show little sign of easing, with US military operations now stretching into a 13th consecutive night and Iran reporting explosions across multiple cities. The continued escalation has heightened fears of a broader regional conflict, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining a key flashpoint for global trade and energy supplies.

(With inputs from ANI)