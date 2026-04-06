US-Iran War: Can there be peace deal after Tehran rejects Tuesday deadline on Strait of Hormuz, calls Trump 'unstable, delusional'?

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WORLD
A senior Israeli defense official announced that Israel is preparing to attack Iranian energy facilities, pending approval from the US. The official indicated that such attacks could occur within the next week, signaling an effort to increase pressure on Tehran after Trump's ultimatum.
President Donald Trump said on Sunday about the prospects of reaching an agreement with Iran on Monday, just before his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, or face potential heavy bombing. Speaking to Fox News, he said, "I think there is a good chance tomorrow, they are negotiating now." This follows his strongly worded social media post, which included threats to target Iran's power plants and bridges.
In related news, U.S. officials reported that the United States had successfully rescued an airman whose F-15 jet had been shot down in Iran. The officials, who spoke to Reuters late Saturday, did not provide further details regarding the rescue operation. This airman was part of a two-person crew, the other of which Iran claimed was brought down by its air defenses on Friday.
Amid escalating tensions, a senior Israeli defense official announced that Israel is preparing to attack Iranian energy facilities, pending approval from the United States. The official indicated that such attacks could occur within the next week, signaling an effort to increase pressure on Tehran following President Donald Trump's ultimatum regarding the Strait of Hormuz.
In response to the growing conflict, an Iranian official reported that five people were killed in U.S.-Israeli strikes on Saturday, which targeted a petrochemical hub in the southwest, as reported by the ISNA news agency.
Adding to the tensions, Iran's culture minister dismissed President Donald Trump's recent threats, describing the U.S. leader as an "unstable, delusional figure."
“Iranian society generally does not pay attention to his statements, as it believes he lacks personal, behavioral and verbal balance, and constantly shifts between contradictory positions,” Sayed Reza Salihi-Amiri told The Associated Press in an interview Sunday.
On Sunday, President Trump declared his intention to target Iran's power plants and bridges this Tuesday if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed to marine traffic. In a strongly worded social media post, Trump warned that the Iranians would face dire consequences, stating they would be "living in Hell" if the waterway is not reopened.