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US-Iran War: Can Donald Trump become Iran's next Supreme Leader? This is what he said

Donald Trump claimed backchannel talks with Iran to end the month-long Middle East conflict, even suggesting Tehran floated him as Supreme Leader.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 26, 2026, 09:05 AM IST

US-Iran War: Can Donald Trump become Iran's next Supreme Leader? This is what he said
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US President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that he is in contact with Iran to end the nearly month-long conflict in the region, despite Tehran denying any ongoing negotiations. Speaking at the annual National Republican Congressional Committee fundraising dinner, Trump suggested that Iran’s leadership had even informally proposed him as the Islamic Republic’s next Supreme Leader, a notion he reportedly declined.

“There's never been a head of a country that wanted that job less than being the head of Iran,” Trump said. “We hear them clearly. They say, ‘We’d like to make you the next supreme leader.’ No, thank you. I don’t want it.”

Power Vacuum in Iran

Trump’s comments come against a backdrop of upheaval in Iran, following the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei last month. His son, Mojtaba Khamenei, has since been elevated as supreme leader but has not appeared publicly since the outbreak of the war. Reports suggest he may have been injured during the attacks.

Trump described the US military campaign as a 'decimation' and declared that American forces are achieving unprecedented success in the Middle East. He reiterated that backchannel communications with Tehran were ongoing, asserting that the regime is eager for a ceasefire but hesitant due to fears of retaliation both domestically and from the US.

Ceasefire Proposal and Iranian Rejection

Reports indicate that Washington has sent Tehran a 15-point ceasefire plan through intermediaries, including Pakistan. The proposal reportedly includes dismantling Iran’s nuclear programme, ending support for proxy groups such as Hezbollah, and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran, however, has publicly rejected both the ceasefire plan and Trump’s claims of negotiations. Ebrahim Zolfaqari, a spokesperson for Iran’s joint military command, told state television, “Has the level of your inner struggle reached the stage of you negotiating with yourself? As we have always said… no one like us will make a deal with you. Not now. Not ever.”

Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency reported that Tehran has submitted a five-point counter-proposal, emphasising that any resolution to the conflict would be determined on its own terms. The ongoing standoff continues to affect regional stability and global energy markets.

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