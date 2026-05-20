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US-Iran War: America suffers loss of 42 aircraft, including fighter jets, MQ-9 Reaper drones, during Tehran clash: Report

The Congressional Research Service (CRS) report noted that the tally of damaged or destroyed aircraft could still change due to factors like classification, continued combat operations, and attribution issues.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 20, 2026, 01:26 PM IST

US-Iran War: America suffers loss of 42 aircraft, including fighter jets, MQ-9 Reaper drones, during Tehran clash: Report
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An official report states that at least 42 US aircraft, among them fighter jets and drones, were lost or damaged in Operation Epic Fury, which began February 28 and targeted Iran.

The Congressional Research Service (CRS) report noted that the tally of damaged or destroyed aircraft could still change due to factors like classification, continued combat operations, and attribution issues.

The aircraft lost or damaged include four F-15E Strike Eagle fighters, one F-35A Lightning II fighter, one A-10 Thunderbolt II ground-attack plane, seven KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft, one E-3 Sentry AWACS, two MC-130J Commando II special operations aircraft, one HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter, 24 MQ-9 Reaper drones, and one MQ-4C Triton drone.

The Congressional Research Service (CSR), which supplies policy and legal analysis to Congress and its committees, tracked these losses using news reports and statements from the Department of Defense and US Central Command.

During a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on May 12, Acting Pentagon Comptroller Jules W Hurst III testified that the cost estimate for US military operations in Iran had grown to USD 29 billion.

He explained that much of the increase was due to more precise estimates for repairing or replacing equipment. 

"A lot of that increase comes from having a refined estimate on repair or replacement costs for equipment," he said.

 

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