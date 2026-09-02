Authorities in the Thai city of Pattaya launched a city-wide crackdown on sex workers and prostitution networks ahead of the arrival of the US Navy aircraft carrier, USS Abraham Lincoln, which has spent a record 250 consecutive days at sea.

Authorities in the Thai city of Pattaya launched a city-wide crackdown on sex workers and prostitution networks ahead of the arrival of the US Navy aircraft carrier, USS Abraham Lincoln, which has spent a record 250 consecutive days at sea. The warship steamed into Thailand's Laem Chabang on Wednesday morning, with around 5,000 US sailors, Marines and pilots set to spend five days ashore in Pattaya from September 2 to 6 after months of supporting operations against Iran in the Middle East.

Prostitution is, at least on paper, illegal in Thailand, with laws prohibiting activities such as public solicitation, operating brothels and profiting off sex work. In practice, though, it is widespread and tolerated, especially in Pattaya, a popular tourist destination which the US' FBI had previously labelled as "one of the world's leading sex tourism destinations."

Dozens detained in beachfront raids

According to reports in Thai media outlets, authorities have launched crackdowns on these prostitution networks ahead of the USS Abraham Lincoln's arrival, which has seen up to 50 individuals, including prostitutes, detained across the city.

One police operation on August 29 along Pattaya beach detained at least 25 women for alleged street prostitution, including 18 Thai, five Lao and two Ugandan women, reported the Bangkok Post. The Nation reported on Tuesday that between 40 and 50 individuals had been held in Pattaya on prostitution-related offences.

5000 US sailors hope to revive Pattaya tourism, Walking Street curfew after 2 am

The crackdown came even as businesses in Pattaya hope the arrival of 5,000 US service members will revive its sluggish tourism economy, which has been hit since the commencement of the war in the Middle East on February 28.

Media outlet Thai PBS reported that Pattaya officials, police and US military representatives had met at City Hall on August 31 to finalise security arrangements. The visiting service members will be barred from cannabis outlets, drug stores, as well as some water sports. They can visit Walking Street but have been advised not to remain at beer bars or other nightlife venues after 2 am