US‑Iran war: Air raid sirens activated across Kuwait, Bahrain and Israel amid reported missile threats

Air raid sirens sounded across Kuwait, Bahrain, and Israel after missile and drone threats triggered emergency responses. Israel intercepted projectiles, while Bahrain reported an industrial strike.

Several countries in West Asia were placed on high alert early Sunday after air raid sirens were activated in multiple locations, including Kuwait, Bahrain, and Israel. The warnings followed reports of incoming missile and drone threats, signalling a sharp escalation in regional tensions.

Emergency Measures in Bahrain and Kuwait

In Bahrain, authorities quickly issued safety instructions after sirens were heard across affected areas. The Interior Ministry urged residents to stay calm and immediately move to secure locations. Public advisories emphasised the importance of following emergency protocols as a precaution against potential strikes.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Defence Ministry confirmed that it had responded to what it described as hostile aerial threats involving missiles and drones. The statement indicated that the country’s defence systems were actively engaged, reflecting the seriousness of the situation and the growing security concerns in the region.

Israel Activates Defence Systems

In Israel, the Israel Defence Forces confirmed that it was working to intercept projectiles launched from Iran. Emergency alerts were issued nationwide by civil defence authorities, instructing people in vulnerable areas to seek shelter immediately.

Shortly after the alerts, officials announced that residents could safely leave protected spaces, suggesting that the immediate danger had passed. However, the situation remained tense, with defence forces continuing to monitor potential threats.

Industrial Facility Targeted in Bahrain

Amid the escalating situation, Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) reported that one of its facilities had been struck in an earlier attack. According to an official statement, two employees sustained minor injuries. The company reassured that ensuring worker safety remains its highest priority.

Alba also stated that it is currently assessing the extent of damage while maintaining operations where possible. Further updates are expected as investigations continue.

Iran Claims Responsibility

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for targeting key industrial sites across the region, including facilities in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. The announcement, carried by Iranian state media, underscores a widening scope of confrontation.

Region on Edge

The series of incidents has heightened fears of a broader conflict across West Asia. With multiple countries responding to aerial threats and key infrastructure under attack, the situation remains volatile. Governments across the region continue to monitor developments closely while urging citizens to remain vigilant.