FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US‑Iran war: Air raid sirens activated across Kuwait, Bahrain and Israel amid reported missile threats

'No King' protest: Millions of people rally across US cities against President Donald Trump amid Iran war, over 3300 events held in all ⁠50 states

Virat Kohli reveals his main goal after RCB defeats SRH in IPL inaugural match: ‘Staying mentally fresh’

UP SHOCKER: 12-year-old girl beaten to death by father over mere suspicion of stealing toffee box in Narora; Accused locks wife, children inside the house, flees

UP Horror: 50-year-old beheads ice cream seller, tries to burn head in Barabanki, investigation underway

US-Iran War: Pentagon prepares for weeks-long ground operations in Iran, says report

Car hits ‘multiple’ pedestrians in Britain’s Derby City, driver arrested; here’s what we know so far

Iran alleges US-Israel strikes ‘deliberately’ target Iranian Universities, scientists, research centres: ‘True objective..’

Gold, silver prices today, March 29, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

IPL 2026: RCB begin campaign in style as Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal chase down 202 inside 16 overs

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US‑Iran war: Air raid sirens activated across Kuwait, Bahrain and Israel amid reported missile threats

Air raid sirens activated across Kuwait, Bahrain and Israel amid reported missil

Russia is sharing satellite images of US bases in gulf region to Iran? Ukraine President Zelenskyy makes bold claim: 'Providing intelligence'

Russia sharing US air bases satellite images, intel with Iran? Ukraine Prez says

IPL 2026: RCB begin campaign in style as Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal chase down 202 inside 16 overs

IPL 2026: RCB begin campaign in style as Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal chase dow

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch and more; meet characters who have become internet sensations

Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch shine; meet breakout stars

Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2, man behind viral 'Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi' line

Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2

Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda's sister in controversy after she calls Dhurandhar 2 as 'propaganda', makes instagram profile private

Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara's Aneet Padda's sister in controversy; here's why

HomeWorld

WORLD

US‑Iran war: Air raid sirens activated across Kuwait, Bahrain and Israel amid reported missile threats

Air raid sirens sounded across Kuwait, Bahrain, and Israel after missile and drone threats triggered emergency responses. Israel intercepted projectiles, while Bahrain reported an industrial strike.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 29, 2026, 10:31 AM IST

US‑Iran war: Air raid sirens activated across Kuwait, Bahrain and Israel amid reported missile threats
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Several countries in West Asia were placed on high alert early Sunday after air raid sirens were activated in multiple locations, including Kuwait, Bahrain, and Israel. The warnings followed reports of incoming missile and drone threats, signalling a sharp escalation in regional tensions.

Emergency Measures in Bahrain and Kuwait

In Bahrain, authorities quickly issued safety instructions after sirens were heard across affected areas. The Interior Ministry urged residents to stay calm and immediately move to secure locations. Public advisories emphasised the importance of following emergency protocols as a precaution against potential strikes.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Defence Ministry confirmed that it had responded to what it described as hostile aerial threats involving missiles and drones. The statement indicated that the country’s defence systems were actively engaged, reflecting the seriousness of the situation and the growing security concerns in the region.

Israel Activates Defence Systems

In Israel, the Israel Defence Forces confirmed that it was working to intercept projectiles launched from Iran. Emergency alerts were issued nationwide by civil defence authorities, instructing people in vulnerable areas to seek shelter immediately.

Shortly after the alerts, officials announced that residents could safely leave protected spaces, suggesting that the immediate danger had passed. However, the situation remained tense, with defence forces continuing to monitor potential threats.

Industrial Facility Targeted in Bahrain

Amid the escalating situation, Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) reported that one of its facilities had been struck in an earlier attack. According to an official statement, two employees sustained minor injuries. The company reassured that ensuring worker safety remains its highest priority.

Alba also stated that it is currently assessing the extent of damage while maintaining operations where possible. Further updates are expected as investigations continue.

Iran Claims Responsibility

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for targeting key industrial sites across the region, including facilities in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. The announcement, carried by Iranian state media, underscores a widening scope of confrontation.

Region on Edge

The series of incidents has heightened fears of a broader conflict across West Asia. With multiple countries responding to aerial threats and key infrastructure under attack, the situation remains volatile. Governments across the region continue to monitor developments closely while urging citizens to remain vigilant.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US‑Iran war: Air raid sirens activated across Kuwait, Bahrain and Israel amid reported missile threats
Air raid sirens activated across Kuwait, Bahrain and Israel amid reported missil
Russia is sharing satellite images of US bases in gulf region to Iran? Ukraine President Zelenskyy makes bold claim: 'Providing intelligence'
Russia sharing US air bases satellite images, intel with Iran? Ukraine Prez says
'No King' protest: Millions of people rally across US cities against President Donald Trump amid Iran war, over 3300 events held in all ⁠50 states
'No King' protest: Millions of people rally across US against Donald Trump
Virat Kohli reveals his main goal after RCB defeats SRH in IPL inaugural match: ‘Staying mentally fresh’
Virat Kohli reveals his main goal after RCB defeats SRH in IPL inaugural match
UP SHOCKER: 12-year-old girl beaten to death by father over mere suspicion of stealing toffee box in Narora; Accused locks wife, children inside the house, flees
UP: 12-year-old beaten to death by father over stealing toffee suspicion
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch and more; meet characters who have become internet sensations
Dhurandhar 2: Jameel Jamali, Pinda, Uzair Baloch shine; meet breakout stars
Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2, man behind viral 'Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi' line
Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2
Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda's sister in controversy after she calls Dhurandhar 2 as 'propaganda', makes instagram profile private
Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara's Aneet Padda's sister in controversy; here's why
Jewar Airport Inauguration: Sneak peek inside Noida International Airport ahead of opening
Jewar Airport Inauguration: Sneak peek inside Noida International Airport
IPL 2026: From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Ayush Mhatre, why these 5 young guns are ones to watch
IPL 2026: From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Ayush Mhatre, why these 5 young guns are
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement