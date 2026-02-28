US-Iran war: Air India, IndiGo among other airlines suspend flights to Middle East, see full list

Amid the ongoing geopolitical landscape in the Middle East, several airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, have suspended their flights to the region and made changes in routes.

After Israel launched strikes in Iran on February 28, leading to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, air travel has witnessed massive disruption in the region. Even top Indian airlines, Air India and IndiGo, have cancelled all flights to destinations across the Middle East. In a post on X, Air India informed that all its flights to all destinations in the region have been suspended and also provided helpline numbers to check the flight status.

''In view of the developing situation in parts of the Middle East, all Air India flights to all destinations in the Middle East have been suspended. We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety for our passengers and crew. We will continue to assess the safety and security environment for our flight operations and adjust operations proactively as required. Our teams will be extending all necessary support to passengers,'' Air India said.

''We recommend that you check your flight status here https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html for the latest updates. For more information related to this please connect with our 24×7 Call Centre at +91 1169329333, +91 1169329999. You are also requested to check our website http://airindia.com. Thank you for your patience and understanding,'' the airline added.

IndiGo also issued a travel advisory for its customers and said, ''In view of evolving airspace restrictions around Iran and Middle East, all flights to and from Middle East are cancelled till 0000hrs. These measures have been instituted as the safety and security of our customers and crew is our highest priority. Our teams are continuously monitoring the evolving situation and recalibrating operations to minimise disruption as much as possible.''

''Customers are advised to check their flight status prior to departure. If your flight is impacted, please visit https://t.co/9VuwyhxE9G to explore alternate travel options or opt for a full refund. We remain fully committed to providing you our unwavering support during this period,'' it added.

Apart from Air India and IndiGo, several overseas airlines also made widespread changes and announced cancellations and advisories. Check out the complete list below:

Lufthansa - Germany's carrier suspended all its flights to and from Tel Aviv in Israel, Beirut in Lebanon and Oman until March 7. Not only this, but the airline also suspended its flights to and from Dubai till Sunday, March 1.

Air France - The French air carrier cancelled its flights to and from Tel Aviv and Beirut for Saturday, February 28.

Iberia Express - Spain's carrier cancelled its flight to Tel Aviv, which was scheduled for 17:00 local time on Saturday, February 28.

Qatar Airways - The popular luxurious air carrier announced a temporary suspension of flights in view of the closure of the airspace. No information about the resumption of services has been announced yet.

Turkish Airlines - It has cancelled all its flights to Syria, Iraq, Iran, Jordan, and Lebanon until Monday, March 2.

KLM - The Royal Dutch Airlines cancelled its flight from Amsterdam to Tel Aviv.

LOT Airlines - The Polish airlines returned its flight from Warsaw to Dubai, back to Warsaw.

Norwegian Air - It suspended all flights to and from Dubai on Saturday. However, the carrier did not suspend flights to Tel Aviv in Israel or Beirut in Lebanon.