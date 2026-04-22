US-Iran War: After ceasefire extension, Iran captures Gujarat-bound vessel, fires on 3 ships in Hormuz

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy has reportedly seized two vessels while attacking three others according to reports. The two incidents came after US President Donald Trump announced the indefinite extension of ceasefire.

After US President Donald Trump announced indefinite ceasefire, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy has reportedly seized two vessels claiming maritime violations by these vessels. The Navy has shifted these vessels to Iranian shores, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reports. One of the two vessels was a Gujarat bound cargo.

In another incident, at least three container ships, one from Oman and another from Liberia, came under Iranian gunfire in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, according to maritime security sources and the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The two situations highlight the unstable and unsafe condition in one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes. ​