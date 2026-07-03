US-Iran: Trump claims victory, says Tehran ‘agreed to everything,’ military and leadership ‘gone’

Trump claimed Iran’s economy is crippled with 300% inflation and “they're making no money.” He said the US hopes to export corn, wheat, and soybeans to Iran via American farmers.

US President Donald Trump said he believes Tehran has “agreed to just about everything” his administration sought in negotiations, though he added talks remain fluid. He said that the American forces carried out strikes on Iran across three consecutive nights in response to attacks on commercial shipping, claiming that the US repeatedly destroyed Iranian radar systems and escorted commercial oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz to prevent disruptions to global energy supplies.

Trump says Iran conceded on US demands and more

Speaking in an interview with CNBC's Business Day, he said, "We're negotiating, and we'll see whether or not. I think they've agreed to just about everything we need." Trump also claimed Iran had been "totally defeated militarily." He said, "They (Iranians) have some missiles left; we could wipe them out too."

He called the US naval operation in the Strait of Hormuz “a wall of steel,” claiming “not one ship got through to Iran.” He said the Navy quietly escorted tankers out through the southern route with lights off for a month and a half, including one night with 22 ships. He said closing the Strait was avoided because it would push oil to $350 a barrel and cause a depression.

Trump claimed Iran’s economy is crippled with 300% inflation and “they're making no money.” He said the US hopes to export corn, wheat, and soybeans to Iran via American farmers, “assuming we get to the position where we should get to.”

‘Military gone, inflation 300%’: Trump

Rejecting reports that Iran is stronger, Trump said, “Their military is gone. Their inflation is up to 300 per cent from 5 per cent. Their leaders are gone. Their second row of leaders is gone. Some of their third-row leaders are gone. Their generals are mostly wiped out.”

The remarks came a day after US and Iranian envoys left Doha with no sign of a lasting deal, using indirect talks to re-litigate issues they said were resolved when an interim accord was announced two weeks ago. According to sources cited by news agency Reuters, the negotiators from both sides spent two days in Doha discussing maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and unfreezing Iran's funds.

The next meeting will take place after Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral processions, Qatar's Foreign Ministry said.

Meanwhile, Qatar and Pakistan have concluded separate meetings with US and Iranian negotiators in Doha, with "positive progress" reported on issues related to the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), according to Qatar's foreign ministry official spokesperson.