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US-Iran Truce Talks: Pakistan Army chief in Tehran, will Asim Munir force Iran to accept US dictates and sign peace deal?

Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, leads a high-level delegation to Tehran to mediate peace talks between the US and Iran.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 16, 2026, 11:09 AM IST

US-Iran Truce Talks: Pakistan Army chief in Tehran, will Asim Munir force Iran to accept US dictates and sign peace deal?
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Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, arrived in Tehran this week, marking a significant move in the country’s mediation efforts aimed at bringing the United States and Iran back to the negotiating table. Munir, accompanied by Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, landed in Iran’s capital to continue Islamabad’s role in facilitating peace talks between the two warring nations. The diplomatic push comes after a failed round of peace negotiations in Islamabad over the weekend.

The high-level delegation's visit highlights Pakistan’s growing influence in international diplomacy, particularly in easing tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran. The Pakistani military shared photographs of Munir in military attire, warmly greeted by Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi upon arrival.

A Crucial Role in De-escalating Regional Tensions

Pakistan’s strategic position and strong ties with key regional players such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, the US, and China have allowed it to act as a bridge between conflicting nations. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and General Munir have been at the forefront of these mediation efforts, using their country’s unique relationships to facilitate open channels of communication.

In response to Pakistan’s involvement, both Tehran and Washington have expressed their appreciation. Iran’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that Islamabad has been instrumental in facilitating continued dialogue between Tehran and Washington even after the peace talks broke down. Iran’s spokesman, Esmaeil Baqaei, revealed that multiple messages were exchanged through Pakistan after the failed negotiations.

US Acknowledges Pakistan’s Mediator Role

The White House has also recognised Pakistan’s efforts in the diplomatic process. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt praised Islamabad’s crucial role in mediation, describing the Pakistanis as 'incredible mediators' and emphasising the importance of continuing communication through them. Leavitt highlighted that the US values Pakistan’s friendship and the consistent diplomatic channels that Islamabad has helped establish between the warring parties.

Challenges in Reaching a Peace Agreement

The failure of the Islamabad peace talks stemmed from disagreements over three critical issues: Tehran’s nuclear program, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and the ongoing Israel-Lebanon conflict. Iran has insisted on its right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes, though it has signalled willingness to negotiate the level of enrichment. Tehran has also rejected some of the US demands, calling them “unreasonable and unrealistic.”

On the topic of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran has proposed allowing ships to sail freely through the Oman side of the strategic waterway, which is crucial for global oil shipments, if a peace deal can be struck with the US. This could be a key component in the ongoing negotiations.

Looking Ahead: A Long Road to Peace

As the ceasefire between the US and Iran is set to expire next week, Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts remain vital to any potential agreement. With issues like nuclear enrichment, regional security, and the future of international shipping in the Gulf still unresolved, the mediation process led by Pakistan will continue to be central to any future peace efforts.

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