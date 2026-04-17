US-Iran Truce Talks: Donald Trump claims Tehran ready to hand over enriched uranium, says peace deal 'very close'
Gold, silver prices today, April 17, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Bhooth Bangla movie review: Baap baap hota hai, when it comes to horror-comedy, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are big daddies of entertainment
TCS conversion case: 'These things happen', Nashik office HR told employee not to report harassment
MI vs PBKS: Quinton de Kock creates history, becomes first overseas player to achieve major IPL feat
Trump announces 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon after talks with Israel
GRAP-1 imposed in Delhi-NCR as AQI falls into 'poor' category
IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma's return uncertain? MI skipper Hardik Pandya gives worrying injury update
Exclusive | 'Dhurandhar mein sirf violence hai, Animal mein sirf sex': Sameer slams filmmakers for downfall of Bollywood
Jas Kalra and the Work of Providing Long-Term Care for India’s Abandoned
WORLD
President Donald Trump says the United States and Iran are close to a nuclear deal, with Tehran open to transferring enriched uranium.
President Donald Trump has signalled that the United States and Iran may be approaching a critical agreement over Tehran’s nuclear programme, offering a potential path toward easing weeks of heightened conflict.
Speaking at the White House, Trump stated that Iran has indicated a willingness to transfer its stockpile of enriched uranium, a central concern for the United States. He described the move as a major step forward, suggesting that both sides are closer to reaching a deal than at any previous point in recent talks. He also noted that another round of discussions could take place as soon as this weekend, reflecting growing urgency in the diplomatic process.
BREAKING: Iran has agreed to NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS and they will HAND OVER the nuclear dust, per President Trump— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 16, 2026
This is a monumental win!
"Very important is that Iran does not have a nuclear weapon and they've agreed to that! Iran's agreed to that and they've agreed to it very… pic.twitter.com/gZd14FUDrH
The dispute over Iran’s nuclear ambitions has remained the core issue. Washington has proposed a long-term suspension of Iran’s nuclear activities, while Tehran has pushed for a shorter restriction period. Recent signals suggest a compromise may be emerging, with Iran considering sending a portion of its enriched uranium abroad rather than surrendering all of it.
Despite the optimism, Trump warned that the current ceasefire remains fragile. The truce, which has lasted several weeks, is set to expire soon, and he cautioned that hostilities could quickly resume if negotiations fail. He also suggested that extending the ceasefire might not be necessary if a deal is reached in time.
Trump pointed out that Iran’s position appears more flexible than it was earlier, hinting that sustained military pressure and economic restrictions may have influenced Tehran’s approach at the negotiating table.
Trump highlighted Pakistan’s growing diplomatic role in facilitating the talks, praising its leadership for helping bring both sides together. He even indicated that he might attend personally if a final agreement is signed in Islamabad, underlining the importance of the location and the mediation effort.
This development reflects the broader involvement of regional players in resolving the crisis and adds weight to the negotiations taking place outside traditional diplomatic hubs.
Addressing criticism from Pope Leo XIV, who has consistently called for restraint, Trump reiterated his firm stance that Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons. While acknowledging differing perspectives, he maintained that ensuring global security remains the top priority.
With negotiations expected to continue in the coming days, the outcome will be crucial in determining whether diplomacy prevails or tensions escalate once again.