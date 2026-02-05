US, Iran to resume high-level nuclear talks on February 6 in Oman, Tehran confirms plans for renewed diplomacy

Iran and the United States will hold nuclear talks in Oman this week, confirmed by Iran’s foreign minister. The negotiations aim to revive diplomacy amid regional tensions, with discussions expected to cover uranium enrichment, missiles, and broader security concerns.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has confirmed that nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington will take place later this week in Oman, reviving diplomatic efforts between the long-time adversaries. The talks are scheduled for Friday morning in Muscat, with discussions set to begin at 10 am local time, according to Araghchi.

The confirmation came after uncertainty earlier in the week, when reports suggested disagreements over the venue and format had placed the meeting in doubt. Araghchi thanked Oman for facilitating the discussions, noting that Muscat had played a key role in arranging the logistics.

Diplomatic Signals from Tehran and Washington

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has publicly endorsed the negotiations, stating that he directed the foreign ministry to pursue what he described as balanced and just dialogue. His comments signalled Tehran’s willingness to re-engage despite rising regional tensions.

On the US side, a White House official confirmed that Washington would participate in the talks in Oman rather than Turkiye, which had previously been considered as a possible host. The meeting is expected to involve senior officials from both countries, marking one of the most significant diplomatic engagements between them in recent months.

Proposed Framework and Key Issues

According to diplomatic sources, mediators from Qatar, Turkiye and Egypt have circulated a draft framework outlining key principles for the talks. Central to the proposal is a substantial reduction in Iran’s uranium enrichment activities.

Other elements reportedly include limitations on Iran’s ballistic missile programme and curbs on its support for allied armed groups across the Middle East. A senior diplomat familiar with the discussions said the proposals are sensitive and subject to negotiation, underscoring the fragile nature of the process.

Rising Regional Tensions Add Pressure

The talks come against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the region. The United States has recently increased its military presence in the Arabian Sea following Iran’s violent suppression of protests last month, fueling speculation about a potential confrontation.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington intends to raise issues beyond nuclear activity, including Iran’s missile capabilities, regional influence, and human rights record. He also distinguished Iran’s leadership and its population, suggesting the country’s ruling elite does not represent the will of its people.

A History of Fragile Engagement

Iran and the United States have lacked formal diplomatic relations since 1980, though indirect talks have taken place periodically. Earlier this year, officials from both sides met in Muscat to explore reviving a nuclear agreement, but negotiations stalled after Israel launched strikes on Iranian targets, followed by limited US military involvement.