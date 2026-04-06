US-Iran to end war? Reports claim mediators in talks for 45-days ceasefire

Talks are being conducted through mediators from Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey, along with backchannel exchanges between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi.

The United States, Iran, and regional mediators are engaged in intense discussions over a potential 45-day ceasefire, aiming to pave the way for a permanent end to the war. According to a report by Axios, citing four US, Israeli, and regional sources familiar with the talks, the diplomatic effort is seen as a last opportunity to prevent a dramatic escalation that could involve massive strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure and retaliatory attacks targeting energy and water facilities across Gulf countries.

Talks underway amid uncertainty

Talks are being conducted through mediators from Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey, along with backchannel exchanges between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi. The report further said that the chances of reaching a deal in the next 48 hours are low. However, this is being seen as a “last-ditch” effort to prevent an escalation of the war.

Trump extends deadline for Iran

US President Donald Trump on Sunday appeared to extend his self-imposed deadline for Iran by 24 hours to make a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating infrastructure attacks. "Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!" he said in the post. This came hours after he had posted, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

Iran rejects Trump's threats

Iran has effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane, a vital route for the world's oil and gas, since the start of the US-Israeli bombing campaign on February 28. Due to the blockade, many countries are facing a fuel and gas crisis, which is driving up oil prices worldwide and, in turn, putting pressure on Trump in a vital mid-term election year in the US.

In a post on social media on Sunday, Iran’s parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf rejected Trump’s recent threats to target Iran’s infrastructure, calling them “reckless.” “You won’t gain anything through war crimes,” Qalibaf wrote on X. “The only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game.”

US position strong, says Trump

Donald Trump, who has held no public events since an address to the nation on Wednesday, did a string of short interviews with media outlets after he announced the dramatic rescue of a US airman -- and issued the expletive-laden ultimatum to the Islamic Republic. He seemed to confirm the new timing in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. "We are in a position that's very strong, and that country will take 20 years to rebuild, if they're lucky, if they have a country."

"And if they don't do something by Tuesday evening, they won't have any power plants, and they won't have any bridges standing," he told the Journal Sunday. He told Fox News he believes there is a "good chance" of making a deal with Iran on Monday. "I think there is a good chance tomorrow, they are negotiating now," Trump said. "If they don't make a deal and fast, I'm considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil," he added.