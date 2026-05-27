US-Iran to end war? Draft MoU proposes Hormuz naval blockade lift, traffic to be restored

Reports have surfaced regarding a draft memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran aimed at de-escalating the ongoing conflict, Iranian state media reported on Wednesday. Both the sides have agreed to ease tensions in the area.

The United States and Iran have now moved towards a possible agreement to ease the conflict situation as the Iranian state media made public what is according to it details of a proposed memorandum of understanding (MoU), on Wednesday, for a peace deal between Iran and the United States. According to the state media, the MoU contains measures to de-escalate both military and maritime chokepoints related to the significant Strait of Hormuz.

What does the MoU contain?

According to Iran's state television, the preliminary document outlined a multi-layered peace process designed to wind down hostilities and address the primary economic and security concerns. The proposal offers a roadmap for restoring stability in the vital Strait of Hormuz while navigating the complexities of regional military presence.

According to Reuters, the Iranian media has reported that the MoU also proposes the withdrawal of US military forces from regions surrounding Iran and the lifting of the US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

On its part, Iran has reportedly promised to restore commercial shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels within one month. Since the war started in February this year, Iran has often disrupted and restricted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest oil shipping routes. It reportedly imposed naval blockades, changed the courses of the vessels through Iranian-controlled routes, and increased checking by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), drastically lowering commercial movement in the region.

However, military vessels do not come in the ambit of the proposed arrangement. Iran has said that the vessels linked to “hostile countries” (mainly the US and Israel) will not be allowed to pass the Strait.

The latest proposal also suggests that Iran and Oman would together watch over shipping routes and traffic management through the crucial waterway, which handles around a fifth of global oil and LNG supply. Under this arrangement, transit would be managed by Iran in coordination with Oman, though the current draft reportedly excludes US military vessels from this specific transit framework.

The move comes as the world is reeling under rising fuel prices, restricted energy supply after the West Asia conflict created instability and imbalance in trade and economy globally.

Donald Trump to hold Cabinet meeting

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to convene senior officials to finalise a potential agreement. He will meet with his Cabinet on Wednesday at an unstable moment for talks aimed at ending the war with Iran. This comes just days after he emphasised that his administration and Tehran had “largely negotiated” a deal but with the talks still in a state of confusion.

As he prepares to huddle with his top aides, Trump is projecting confidence that he's closing in on a deal that will reopen the Strait of Hormuz and provide him a credible argument that Iran's nuclear capability has been diminished enough to declare victory, winding down a conflict that's been politically unpopular for Republicans.