US-Iran Tensions: Tehran open to deal or conflict as Donald Trump raises doubts over latest proposal

Iran says the US must choose between diplomacy and conflict as talks remain stalled despite a ceasefire.

Iran on Saturday said the United States must decide whether to move forward with diplomacy or return to confrontation, as negotiations remain stalled despite a ceasefire that has held for several weeks. The statement came after US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Tehran’s latest proposal.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Washington now faces a clear choice between dialogue and escalation. He added that Iran is prepared to respond to either scenario in order to protect its national interests and security.

New Proposal Focuses on Shipping, Defers Nuclear Talks

According to a senior Iranian official, Tehran has предлож a framework aimed at easing immediate tensions. The plan includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping and lifting US restrictions on Iranian trade. However, discussions on Iran’s nuclear programme would be postponed to a later phase.

The proposal also outlines a phased approach, where hostilities would formally end with assurances from the United States and Israel against further attacks. In return, Iran would restore maritime access, while broader negotiations on nuclear limits and sanctions relief would take place afterwards.

Trump Expresses Doubt, Keeps Military Option Open

Donald Trump has reacted cautiously to the proposal, stating he is not fully convinced by its terms. While he reiterated a preference for avoiding military conflict on humanitarian grounds, he made it clear that force remains an option.

Addressing reporters, Trump framed the decision as a choice between pursuing a negotiated settlement or taking decisive military action. He also indicated that the United States would not rush into an agreement that could allow tensions to resurface in the future.

Pressure Mounts Over Global Energy Disruptions

The ongoing standoff has had major implications for global energy markets. The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for nearly 20% of the world’s oil and gas supply, has been severely affected by the conflict. Iran’s restrictions on shipping, combined with US countermeasures, have disrupted trade flows and contributed to rising fuel prices.

Domestically, the situation has increased political pressure on Trump, as higher energy costs could influence voter sentiment ahead of the upcoming congressional elections.

War Impact and Diplomatic Deadlock

Although the United States and Israel halted airstrikes on Iran about a month ago, progress toward a lasting agreement has been limited. The conflict, which began earlier this year, has resulted in thousands of casualties and triggered one of the most significant shocks to global energy markets in recent history.

Washington has maintained that any final deal must ensure Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons, while Tehran continues to insist that its nuclear activities are for peaceful purposes.

Path Ahead Remains Uncertain

Iran’s latest proposal reflects an attempt to break the deadlock by separating immediate de-escalation steps from more complex nuclear negotiations. However, with both sides holding firm on key issues, the future of talks remains uncertain.

As tensions persist, the direction of the conflict now largely depends on whether the United States chooses renewed negotiations or a return to confrontation.