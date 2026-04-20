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US-Iran tensions surge as Tehran claims drone attacks on American ships near Strait of Hormuz

Iran reportedly launched drone attacks on US naval vessels in the Sea of Oman after the US seized an Iranian cargo ship near the Strait of Hormuz.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 20, 2026, 10:52 AM IST

US-Iran tensions surge as Tehran claims drone attacks on American ships near Strait of Hormuz
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Tensions between the United States and Iran have surged sharply following reports of drone attacks on American naval assets in the Sea of Oman. The alleged strikes came shortly after US forces intercepted and seized an Iranian commercial vessel, pushing the already fragile ceasefire in the region closer to collapse.

Reported Drone Assault

According to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency, Iranian forces launched drone operations targeting US military vessels in retaliation for the seizure of an Iranian-flagged ship. The report described the action as a direct response but did not disclose how many drones were deployed or whether any damage occurred.

The escalation follows growing maritime friction near key shipping routes in the Gulf region, particularly around the strategically sensitive Sea of Oman.

US Operation and Vessel Seizure

The United States confirmed it had taken control of an Iranian cargo ship allegedly attempting to approach Iran’s Bandar Abbas port. The operation was ordered amid accusations that the vessel violated a US-imposed naval restriction near the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump stated that the ship, identified as Touska, ignored warnings before US Marines boarded and secured it. Washington later released visuals of the operation and confirmed the vessel was under sanctions linked to suspected illicit activity.

Iran Condemns Action as Aggression

Tehran strongly rejected the US move, describing it as a violation of international norms and a breach of the ceasefire agreement. Iran’s military command, known as Khatam al-Anbiya, accused Washington of disabling the ship’s navigation systems before boarding it and labelled the operation an act of 'armed piracy.'

While Iran initially denied the seizure, it later acknowledged the incident following US confirmation, insisting the vessel was on a routine commercial route from China.

Diplomatic Efforts Under Pressure

The confrontation has cast uncertainty over already fragile diplomatic efforts. Tehran has refused to attend a new round of talks proposed in Islamabad, citing continued sanctions pressure and what it calls inconsistent US demands.

Confusion has also surrounded US participation, with shifting statements regarding the composition of the delegation. Pakistan, acting as a mediator, has increased security ahead of the anticipated negotiations.

At the same time, warnings from Washington about possible strikes on Iranian infrastructure have been met with threats of retaliation against facilities in Gulf states hosting US forces, raising fears of a broader regional escalation.

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